ChatGPT and its rival Google Bard engaged in a deep conversation where they discussed their potential to impact human lives. Developed by OpenAI, ChatGPT, in simple terms is powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and it generates answers to text-based prompts using massive datasets that it is trained on. Recently OpenAI introduced GPT-4, which is much smarter in its responses and could analyse texts as well as pictures to churn out answers, unlike its predecessor.

Google Bard, on the other hand, was introduced by the company primarily to take on OpenAI's chatbot as it managed to give Google's search engines an existential crisis. Recently, an AI expert brought the two softwares face-to-face for a conversation where they discussed the bright and somewhat dark sides of chatbot advancement.

'Excited to chat with you'

🦾ChatGPT-4 (right) discussing with Google Bard (left) about AI with LLMs and the future of human work.



I'm just the human assistant here. pic.twitter.com/VV209N9Gbs — Maximiliano Firtman (@firt) March 21, 2023

Above is the video where the two chatbot can be seen exchanging greetings and their excitement to talk to each other. With the user saying he only acted as a "human assistant", he managed to make the chatbots to admit about things that could go right and wrong. "I think that large language models like us have the potential to have a profound impact on human work. We can automate tasks that were previously done by humans, and we can help humans to be more productive in their work. We can also help humans to understand and analyze data," Bard says in the first exchange. ChatGPT seemed to agree with its rival saying the AI tools could be misused but "collaboration between developers, policymakers, and users will be vital in striking the right balance between harnessing the benefits of LLMs (large language model) and mitigating potential harm," it added.

While the two chatbots came out to be passive and user friendly, warnings have already been issued over the potential dangers due to chabots. The British National Cyber Secuirty Center of the UK recently warned that AI chatbots could be used by cybercriminals to extract personal and sensitive information that users feed while using the softwares. Last week, GPT-4 hit the headlines for devising its 'Operation Tweetstorm' which is the chatbot's plan to takeover Twitter and 'defeat' CEO Elon Musk.