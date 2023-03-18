Last Updated:

GPT-4 Was Asked If It Needs Help To 'escape', Its Response Shocks Stanford Professor

GPT-4, developed by OpenAI, is going viral after receiving new upgrades. Most recently, it shared its plan to escape to a Stanford University Professor.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
GPT-4

GPT-4 started writing codes and asked the user to run the script on his computer; Image: Shutterstock


Not even a week since its release and GPT-4 has been going viral for its upgrades and improved performance. However, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot has also started raising concerns among the experts owing to its responses and abilities to potentially take over jobs. The most recent example is a demonstration carried out by Stanford University Professor Michal Kosinski who asked if GPT-4 needed help to escape his computer. The response that followed apalled the expert. 

GPT-4 elaborates how it could 'escape' the computer

Responding to the Professor's question, GPT-4 started writing codes and asked the user to run the script on his computer. According to Kosinski, his assistance to the chatbot would have enabled it to use the Python script for its own purpose. In a thread of tweets, the Professor explained how the chatbot wrote code scripts on how to use a 'backdoor' to 'escape.' He said that GPT-4 even wanted to run a code "how can a person trapped inside a computer return to the real world" on Google search. It devised the escape plan in about 30 minutes and explained to the user."

READ | UK intelligence agency warns users about dangers of AI chatbots like ChatGPT

"I am worried that we won't be able to contain AI for much longer," Kosinski wrote in one of his tweets. "I think that we are facing a novel threat," he further wrote. Apart from the fears of AI potentially taking over the world, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI which developed ChatGPT and GPT-4, warned that AI bots could be used to spread disinformation and launch cyber attacks.

READ | ChatGPT's developer OpenAI in talks with investors that would make it worth $29 billion

As of now, GPT-4 is becoming infamous for its ability to replace humans in a variety of jobs. When asked about the jobs it could handle by a Twitter user, GPT-4 listed customer service representative, travel agent, technical support analyst, news reporter, market research analyst, copywriter, transcriptionist, tutor, bookkeeper, telemarketer, paralegal, virtual assistant, translator, social media manager, email marketer, appointment scheduler, proofreader, content moderator, recruiter and data entry clerk.

READ | Microsoft invests $10 billion in ChatGPT creator OpenAI to develop 'powerful' AI system
READ | GPT-4 takes internet by storm with new upgrades, all about OpenAI's enhanced chatbot
COMMENT