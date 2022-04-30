Airtel Launches Two New Broadband Plans With Subscription To Netflix; Details Inside

Indian telecommunication service provider Airtel has launched two new broadband plans with a subscription to Netflix. Dubbed the Airtel Professional plan and Airtel Infinity plan, these broadband plans now include free Netflix basic and premium plans respectively. For the unversed, the Netflix basic plan costs Rs. 199 per month and the Netflix premium plan costs Rs. 649 per month.

New Airtel Broadband plans with Netflix

The Airtel Professional broadband plan is listed on the official website for Rs.1,498 per month. Coming to the pricing, users will get unlimited internet access at up to 300Mbps and unlimited local and STD calls. Additionally, the plan also includes a subscription to OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and Xstream Premium. The plan also includes services such as Apollo 47/7, Shaw Academy and more.

The Airtel Infinity broadband plan is listed on the official website for Rs. 3,999 per month. For this price, users get unlimited internet at up to 1 Gbps speed and unlimited local/STD calls. Additionally, the plan comes with subscriptions to Netflix Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Xtream Premium and other services such as Apollo 24/7, Shaw Academy and more. While the plan is slightly expensive, users should be able to share their Netflix Premium subscription.

In related news, Airtel Black recently launched a new plan which costs Rs. 1,099. It is for DTH, landline and broadband customers. The primary difference between this plan and other Airtel Black plans is that the others cater to Airtel postpaid subscribers as well. Whereas, the new Airtel Black plan provides benefits that are limited to DTH and broadband services. With the last of the new Airtel Black plan, the company has discounted the Rs. 1,349 plan.

According to the official website of the telecom service provider, the new Airtel Black is worth Rs. 1,099 plan offers users unlimited landline voice calls, up to 200Mbps download speed through broadband and TV channels worth Rs. 350 over Airtel DTH. It is worth mentioning that the plan also includes a one-year subscription to Airtel Xstream and Amazon Prime, which is a content streaming platform. Stay tuned for more updates related to Airtel and other telecommunication news.