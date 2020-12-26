Amazon Says Work On Marathi Language Has Already Begun After MNS Goons Attack Warehouse

Amazon on Saturday announced that work on launching the Marathi language for shopping experience on its platform has already begun. Amazon said it is committed to enabling the shopping experience across Indian languages including Marathi. The American company also shared a screenshot showing Marathi and Bengali as additional options on the list of languages that customers in India can opt for in the future. Amazon added that it will continue to add other Indian languages to the platform to enhance the user and seller experience.

We are committed to enable Amazon online shopping experience across Indian languages including Marathi.



Work has already begun to launch Marathi shopping experience & seller registration soon.



We will continue to add more languages for enhanced customer & seller experience. pic.twitter.com/mNEDOmJWCA — Amazon India News (@AmazonNews_IN) December 26, 2020

Amazon vs Raj Thackeray

This comes after controversy in Maharashtra erupted engulfing the billion-dollar shopping giant as demands for Amazon in the Marathi language surged. The campaign is being led by Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which threatened Amazon in an open letter demanding Marathi language on its platform as soon as possible.

MNS, in its open letter, warned Jeff Bezos' Amazon with a legal battle if it does not incorporate the language on its platform. MNS also launched an online campaign with the hashtag #NoMarathi_NoAmazon. Amazon recently complained about MNS workers allegedly tearing down the company's advertising posters, following which Dindoshi Court directed MNS chief Raj Thackeray to be present in court. According to news agency ANI, MNS goons in Pune, Maharasthra ransacked an Amazon warehouse on Friday after a notice was sent to their chief.

Maharashtra: Dindoshi Court issues notice to MNS Chief Raj Thackeray,directs him to remain present before it on 5 Jan, in a matter where Amazon filed a plea before the court after their posters were allegedly torn by MNS workers as Amazon app doesn't have Marathi language option — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020

Police reportedly booked eight to ten MNS workers for vandalising the Amazon warehouse in Pune. One of the workers named Ajit Jagtap, who was allegedly leading the goons, said that the notice sent to Raj Thackeray is "illegal" and also warned Amazon to include the Marathi language on its platform. Jagtap also said that if Amazon does not comply with the demand, other properties and businesses linked to the company will also meet a similar fate.

(With inputs from ANI)

