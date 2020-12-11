Pay Amazon Se Quiz Answers For December 11th; Win Rs 1,000 In Amazon Pay

Amazon India is back with the daily Pay Amazon Se Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Pay Amazon Se Quiz for December 11, 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Rs 1,000 in Amazon Pay. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the Amazon car and bike protection quiz answers below to know the Amazon quiz answers.

Today’s Pay Amazon Se Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs 1,000

Amazon Quiz Date: December 11, 2020

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Prizes and odds of winning

The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon quiz today?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Pay Amazon Se quiz answers

Question 1: Which of these statements is true?

Option 1: Maddy can pay for juice on Amazon app

Option 2: Maddy needs a wallet at the juice store

Option 3: Maddy needs a credit card at the juice store

Option 4: Maddy needs a debit card at the juice store

Answer: Maddy can pay for juice on Amazon app

Question 2: Through Amazon Pay one can Scan _ UPI QR Code for payment. Fill in the blanks

Option 1: Only specific

Option 2: Any

Option 3: No

Option 4: Limited

Answer: Any

Question 3: Which of these statements is true?

Option 1: Scan & Pay option is available on Amazon

Option 2: Using Amazon for payment rewards can be earned

Option 3: Using Amazon Pay you can pay through UPI mode

Option 4: All of these

Answer: All of these

Question 4: As per the video, the Amazon pay experience can be described as _. Fill in the blanks

Option 1: Amazing and Rewarding

Option 2: Satisfactory and Adequate

Option 3: Amiable and Agreeable

Option 4: Sensible and Satisfactory

Answer: Amazing and Rewarding

Question 5: Tagline which appears towards the end of the video is _ Amazon Se. Fill in the blanks

Option 1: Away

Option 2: Pay

Option 3: Dial

Option 4: Pass

Answer: Pay



