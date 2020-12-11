Pay Amazon Se Quiz Answers For December 11th; Win Rs 1,000 In Amazon Pay

Amazon India is back with the daily Pay Amazon Se Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Pay Amazon Se Quiz for December 11, 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Rs 1,000 in Amazon Pay. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the Amazon car and bike protection quiz answers below to know the Amazon quiz answers.
Today’s Pay Amazon Se Quiz Information
- Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs 1,000
- Amazon Quiz Date: December 11, 2020
- Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced
Prizes and odds of winning
The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
How to Play the Amazon quiz today?
- Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.
- Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)
- Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone
- Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button
- Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes
- Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw
- Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date
Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments
Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe
Pay Amazon Se quiz answers
Question 1: Which of these statements is true?
Option 1: Maddy can pay for juice on Amazon app
Option 2: Maddy needs a wallet at the juice store
Option 3: Maddy needs a credit card at the juice store
Option 4: Maddy needs a debit card at the juice store
- Answer: Maddy can pay for juice on Amazon app
Question 2: Through Amazon Pay one can Scan _ UPI QR Code for payment. Fill in the blanks
Option 1: Only specific
Option 2: Any
Option 3: No
Option 4: Limited
Question 3: Which of these statements is true?
Option 1: Scan & Pay option is available on Amazon
Option 2: Using Amazon for payment rewards can be earned
Option 3: Using Amazon Pay you can pay through UPI mode
Option 4: All of these
Question 4: As per the video, the Amazon pay experience can be described as _. Fill in the blanks
Option 1: Amazing and Rewarding
Option 2: Satisfactory and Adequate
Option 3: Amiable and Agreeable
Option 4: Sensible and Satisfactory
- Answer: Amazing and Rewarding
Question 5: Tagline which appears towards the end of the video is _ Amazon Se. Fill in the blanks
Option 1: Away
Option 2: Pay
Option 3: Dial
Option 4: Pass
Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather
Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study