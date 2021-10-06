Last Updated:

AMC Theatres Starts Accepting Dogecoin Using BitPay; Dogecoin Price Up By 6%

AMC Theaters recently confirmed that they will start accepting payments in DogeCoin. Read more to learn about how to buy a DogeCoin and its current price.

Written By
Sahil Mirani
Image: Pixabay


Several multinational companies like Tesla, Amazon, Virgin Galactic and many more have started accepting payments in cryptocurrencies. Recent updates from the CEO of AMC Theaters, Adam Aron confirms that they will start accepting Dogecoin using Bitpay. The company is also going to accept popular cryptocurrencies for online ticket purchases and concession payments very soon. The company had already started accepting payments in Bitcoins a long time ago. But the recent updates confirm that the company is going to start accepting Dogecoin. Users are now eligible to buy digital gift cards worth $200 per day using Dogecoin. The information was confirmed after Adam Aron shared a post on his official Twitter confirming the above-mentioned news.  

AMC starts to accept dogecoin

It is not shocking to see AMC Theater announce such a thing because Aron had already held a poll on his Twitter asking his following if AMC should explore accepting DOGE. After receiving an overwhelming response for accepting DogeCoin, it was almost certain that the company is going to start accepting this currency. Several users have now picked up this announcement and have also responded to the Tweet shared by Adam Aron. SpaceX founder and CEO, Elon Musk also liked his Tweet. Check out his post right here. 

Currently, the cryptocurrency industry is on a constant rise and its global market cap has increased by 2.5 per cent to $2.2 trillion. Recent updates from the markets confirm that all Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum price has gone up by 5 per cent. It could also be because the co-founder, Billy Markus has talked about its high demand from the NFT ecosystem. Well, Dogecoin is not the only cryptocurrency that is giving its buyers loads of profits. 

Ethereum is the second biggest cryptocurrency according to the market cap and its price is also rising constantly. According to CoinDesk, the ongoing price of Ethereum is $3,378.81 and experts suggest the price is only going to go rise in the coming future. You can follow the steps mentioned below to buy any cryptocurrency you want. 

How to buy cryptocurrency?

  • You will be required to create a digital wallet like Ledger, Exodus. This is necessary to buy any type of cryptocurrency available
  • Then you will be required to locate your cryptocurrency address. You will require this address to buy the coin you need and place it in your wallet
  • Log on to any exchange on platforms like Binance, Bitpanda and get the exchange information about the Dogecoin including the exchange rate of the currency, documents required to complete the verification process of buying Dogecoin and the payment methods 
  • Then buy the current from the platform selected with your preferred payment option 
  • Withdraw it whenever needed
Tags: dogecoin, cryptocurrency, amc theaters
First Published:
