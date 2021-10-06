AMC Theatres Starts Accepting Dogecoin Using BitPay; Dogecoin Price Up By 6%

Several multinational companies like Tesla, Amazon, Virgin Galactic and many more have started accepting payments in cryptocurrencies. Recent updates from the CEO of AMC Theaters, Adam Aron confirms that they will start accepting Dogecoin using Bitpay. The company is also going to accept popular cryptocurrencies for online ticket purchases and concession payments very soon. The company had already started accepting payments in Bitcoins a long time ago. But the recent updates confirm that the company is going to start accepting Dogecoin. Users are now eligible to buy digital gift cards worth $200 per day using Dogecoin. The information was confirmed after Adam Aron shared a post on his official Twitter confirming the above-mentioned news.

It is not shocking to see AMC Theater announce such a thing because Aron had already held a poll on his Twitter asking his following if AMC should explore accepting DOGE. After receiving an overwhelming response for accepting DogeCoin, it was almost certain that the company is going to start accepting this currency. Several users have now picked up this announcement and have also responded to the Tweet shared by Adam Aron. SpaceX founder and CEO, Elon Musk also liked his Tweet. Check out his post right here.

Huge news Dogecoin fans! As we work to accept online crypto payments, now you can buy @AMCTheatres digital gift cards (up to $200 per day) with Dogecoin and other cryptocurrency using a BitPay Wallet. Accepted on our web site, mobile app, and in theatres. https://t.co/hPubbeq4YG pic.twitter.com/dra7e23tc8 — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) October 5, 2021

Currently, the cryptocurrency industry is on a constant rise and its global market cap has increased by 2.5 per cent to $2.2 trillion. Recent updates from the markets confirm that all Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum price has gone up by 5 per cent. It could also be because the co-founder, Billy Markus has talked about its high demand from the NFT ecosystem. Well, Dogecoin is not the only cryptocurrency that is giving its buyers loads of profits.

Ethereum is the second biggest cryptocurrency according to the market cap and its price is also rising constantly. According to CoinDesk, the ongoing price of Ethereum is $3,378.81 and experts suggest the price is only going to go rise in the coming future. You can follow the steps mentioned below to buy any cryptocurrency you want.

