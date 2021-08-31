Last Updated:

Amitabh Bachchan To Launch His Own NFT Collection; Check Where And How To Buy

Amitabh Bachchan NFTs will soon be available for purchase from the website called BeyondLife.club. The platform will be powered by GuardianLink.io. Read more.

Amitabh Bachchan to launch his own NFT collection; check how it can be bought

Bollywood's evergreen star Amitabh Bachchan is going to step into the digital world of Non-fungible tokens. Yes, that is right. The superstar is launching unique artworks as NFTs on a platform called BeyondLife.Club. The tokens will be developed by Rhiti Entertainment, along with GuardianLink.io. Amitabh Bachchan is the first Indian actor to launch NFTs and sign up for a venture like this, which will also launch the platform. 

Amitabh Bachchan NFT will be available soon on a platform called BeyondLife.club

As mentioned in a report by MoneyControl, the Chairman and Managing Director of Rhiti Group, Arun Pandey says that "our biggest motivation behind this venture is to empower artists, celebs and athletes globally, and at the same time, help die-hard fans get their hands on the purest form of content." Rhiti Entertainment is a renowned marketing and media management brand, representing multiple celebrity cricketers such as MS Dhoni, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and KL Rahul. The company behind the firm called Rhiti Group also owns sports brands such as Inspired entertainment, Ranchi Rays, DR Cricket 7, Fit7 and SEVEN by MS Dhoni. 

BeyondLife.club will soon launch unique Amitab Bachchan NFTs

Amitabh Bachchan in a public statement about the partnership with Rhiti Entertainment says "I have joined Rhiti Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Singapore, and will be launching NFTs soon on the platform." BeyondLife.club will be a new NFT Platform by Rhiti Entertainment and Big B's unique NFT collection will be the first ones to be featured. Additionally, BeyoonLife.club will support both credit and debit cards for people who wish to buy an NFT from the platform. The platform is powered by GuardianLink.io and might bring a change in the way in which people store creative digital assets like artworks, gaming assets and more. 

A non-fungible token is a unique, digital unit of information or data in the form of images, graphics, videos or any other digital form. What makes NFTs so unique is that they cannot be exchanged or replaced with anything. Since it is one, and the only digital data unit, it is exclusive. NFTs work on the underlying concept of blockchain, on which the popular cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Bitcoin work. The availability of the NFT can be checked on the website itself. 

How to buy Amitabh Bachchan NFT from BeyondLife.club?

  • Sign up on the website along with an operational email ID
  • Once the NFTs are launched, bid on the auction
  • Meet the reserve price or exceed it for increasing chances of getting the NFT
  • If your bid wins, pay once and own the NFT forever
