Apple CEO Tim Cook paid a heartfelt tribute to his “best teacher and friend”, the Apple Inc. Co-founder Steve Jobs. On Friday, the Apple CEO shared an old photograph of the American Tech genius to commemorate his 68th birth anniversary. It was the year 2011 when the apple founder died of Pancreatic cancer. Following Jobs’ death, Tim Cook took over his post as the CEO of Apple Inc in August 2011. The current Apple CEO also serves on the board of directors of the American multinational technology company.

“People with the most to teach live like they have the most to learn — and Steve loved learning,” Cook wrote on Twitter on Friday. “He was the most curious person I’ve ever met, which made him the best teacher I’ve ever known. Happy birthday, my friend,” he added. In the past, Cook served as the company’s chief operating officer under its co-founder. Before joining Apple, Tim was the vice president of Corporate Materials for Compaq.

People with the most to teach live like they have the most to learn — and Steve loved learning. He was the most curious person I’ve ever met, which made him the best teacher I’ve ever known. Happy birthday, my friend. pic.twitter.com/J45swZfZQ8 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 24, 2023

The legacy of Steve Jobs

On 29 June 2007, a man in a black turtleneck presented a device that would revolutionise the cellular device markets for the next decades. It was the year 2007 when the co-founder of Apple, Steve Jobs, presented the first iPhone to the entire world. Jobs co-founded iPhone with Steve Wozniak and created a plethora of successful devices such as the iPhone, iPad, Mac, etc. The tech genius saved Apple from the brink of bankruptcy when he came back to Apple in 1997.