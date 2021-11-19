Apple Finishes Developing The Chip For Its Self-driving Electric Vehicles: Reports

Earlier this year, Apple was rumoured to be working on a self-driving electric vehicle. While seemed to be a lot of discussion on digital forums, Apple's CEO Tim Cook himself hinted at the company's interest in autonomous cars. Now, a new report says that Apple has already completed most of the work on a new processor that will be used in Apple's secret self-driving cars project, which is also known as Titan. Keep reading to know more about the latest update on Apple's Project Titan.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is spinning the wheels on its Project Titan, along with a redefine timeline of launching the self-driving vehicles by the year 2025. The report mentions that the processor that will be used in Apple self-driving autonomous EVs are designed by its in-house silicon team (who developed Apple M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max). The chip developed is by far the most advanced component for the EV. Additionally, the report also states that Apple is getting ready to test the chip in real-world scenarios through a host of test vehicles.

Apple might be preparing for testing their autonomous EVs soon

The initial test might be conducted in California. Gurman also says that Apple is preparing to develop autonomous vehicles that might come with better safety options than what other manufacturers are providing at this point in time. As the development of the chip for Project Titan is over, the next goal for the company will be to design the interiors of the autonomous vehicle. It will be one of the most crucial stages in the development of the electric vehicle as the design will represent the brand in all ways. For instance, Tesla's unique steering wheel and the large touchscreen in the centre of the dashboard acts as an identifier for the brand.

The business model of the upcoming EV from Apple is not decided yet. However, the report by Gurman states that Apple is more likely to sell the vehicle to individuals. Additionally, creating a fleet of self-driving cars to compete with Lyft and Uber might be another option. As far as charging the EVs is concerned, Apple is reportedly looking forward to incorporating the combined charging system of CCS standards in their vehicles, which would provide more compatibility in a large number of charging stations.