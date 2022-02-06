Apple Spring Event 2022: New IPhone SE, IPad, Mac Mini; Here's What To Expect?

Apple is said to conduct a launch event on March 8, 2022. While the company itself has not confirmed the event yet, sources familiar with the matter have informed the date to Bloomberg. Over the past few months, Apple has reportedly been working on its upcoming budget iPhone and a new iPad. Recently, the company also imported a new budget iPhone and an iPad in India for testing. Alltogether, the March 2022 Apple event seems likely, and here is what should be expected out of it.

iPhone SE (2022) might be launched at Apple Spring event 2022

Compiling information from multiple reports and leaks on the internet, the possibility of Apple launching a new budget iPhone is very strong. While the budget iPhone has been given multiple names like iPhone SE 3, iPhone SE+ 5G and iPhone SE 2022, it is most likely to come in a similar form factor as the previous iPhone SE that was launched in 2020. Although, the smartphone was previously reported to have an iPhone XR like display, running from edge to edge.

Apple might reveal the new iPad Air 5th Generation as well

Along with the new iPhone SE, the company is also expected to launch a new iPad Air. As the current iPad Air is the fourth generation in the lineup, the upcoming tablet might be called iPad Air 5th generation. The new iPad Air might be launched at Apple's reported event in March. The tablet is said to come with Apple's latest A15 Bionic chipset. Further, it could feature Apple's new 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage. It is also said to come with a Quad-LED true tine flash and support for 5G connectivity.

A 27-inch iMac and a new Mac Mini might be on the way

In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that he expects Apple to launch a new iMac Pro with a bigger display, "branded as an iMac Pro." Adding to it, Gurman says that these models may have the M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets, which were released by Apple with the new MacBook Pro lineup. Further, the analyst also says that the new iMac Pro design will be similar to the design used currently in the M1 iMac. Apart from this, a DSCC report surfaced earlier this month, suggesting that Apple could launch a 27-inch iMac equipped with miniLED display, with Apple's ProMotion technology. It could be this computer that is being referred to by Gurman. A new Mac Mini might be revealed at the Apple Spring event 2022.