Apple's New Releases Get Traditional Meme Treatment; See These Hilarious Posts

As Apple launched its new products, many netizens took to Twitter and started sharing Apple event memes. Take a look at the memes below. 

Apple

The Apple Event 2021 began on Tuesday night, where the company launched its 9th generation iPad. Apple launched a new range of products including the iPhone 13, AirPods 3, Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Fitness+ and others. The event was hosted live on the company’s official website and YouTube channel. However, as the company launches its new products, many netizens have taken to Twitter and started creating Apple event memes, as has become tradition. Take a look at the memes below. 

Apple Event memes on Twitter

As soon as Apple Event 2021 started streaming live, many netizens were excited to see the company launch a new range of products. Netizens took to their respective social media handles and started trending '#AppleEvent'. Many of them also created meme pictures and penned hilarious captions. 

A netizen dropped a picture of several Spidermen standing next to each other. He wrote, "Every iPhone launch be like: #iphone13series #iPhone13ProMax." Another one wrote, "As a proud android user I can guarantee we're only here for this feature, right android users?" A Twitter user commented, "Me trying to spot the difference between iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 pro max." Another one chipped in, "Apple introducing every phone after each year." A user wrote, "Apple has done a very average job with both software and hardware improvements this year."

