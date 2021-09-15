Apple's New Releases Get Traditional Meme Treatment; See These Hilarious Posts

The Apple Event 2021 began on Tuesday night, where the company launched its 9th generation iPad. Apple launched a new range of products including the iPhone 13, AirPods 3, Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Fitness+ and others. The event was hosted live on the company’s official website and YouTube channel. However, as the company launches its new products, many netizens have taken to Twitter and started creating Apple event memes, as has become tradition. Take a look at the memes below.

Apple Event memes on Twitter

As soon as Apple Event 2021 started streaming live, many netizens were excited to see the company launch a new range of products. Netizens took to their respective social media handles and started trending '#AppleEvent'. Many of them also created meme pictures and penned hilarious captions.

Apple has done a very average job with both software and hardware improvements this year. #AppleEvent — Anshu Mor (@anshuMor) September 14, 2021

The iPhone 11 Pro, 12 Pro and 13 Pro #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/NJ9BbevH1u — Diego (@DiegoRMTW3) September 14, 2021

Another short look at Star Wars Hunters #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/AsXZcjOueO — Nibel (@Nibellion) September 14, 2021

Apple introducing every phone after each year #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/GABVW5AJb1 — DANNAOLA (@DANNAOLAA) September 14, 2021

A netizen dropped a picture of several Spidermen standing next to each other. He wrote, "Every iPhone launch be like: #iphone13series #iPhone13ProMax." Another one wrote, "As a proud android user I can guarantee we're only here for this feature, right android users?" A Twitter user commented, "Me trying to spot the difference between iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 pro max." Another one chipped in, "Apple introducing every phone after each year." A user wrote, "Apple has done a very average job with both software and hardware improvements this year."

As a proud android user I can guarantee we're only here for this feature,right android users? #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/zLq78VWCYg — chun swae. (@girl_kaybee) September 14, 2021

Me trying to spot the difference between iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 pro max #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/GyMJLWC94S — Rookie ❤️🇳🇬 (@adeniyi_____) September 14, 2021

Apple releasing the same phone with different camera alignment every year. #iphone13series #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ZBwB07AqL6 — Amal (@amalthomas27) September 14, 2021

Take this and pretend iPhone 13 isn’t iPhone 12 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/JMvCW13DJ2 — Oliver 🧣 (@MissingLuci) September 14, 2021

iPhone 12 users upgrading to iPhone 13 be like🥲😂 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/VN3OhNJsMW — Genz🤩 (@pxrpose_x) September 14, 2021

(Image: Twitter/ Diegomtv13/ pxrpose_X)