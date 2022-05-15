Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference 2022 to be held with limited seating: Report

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference will be held between June 6 and June 10 this year. The event will be conducted with limited in-person seating and will be streamed online as well. According to a report by Gsmarena, the keynote of the event will be recorded, like several other events. But the presentation at Apple Park in Cupertino will be open to a limited audience. Keep reading to know more about what will Apple release at the WDC 2022.

At this year's event, Apple is expected to announce the next generation of iOS, i.e., iOS 16. Last year, Apple revealed the iOS 15 at WDC 2021 and then released it with iPhone 13. There is a good chance that the company will follow a similar trend this year as well. Along with iOS 16, Apple will also announce the newer version of iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Apart from this, Apple is also expected to reveal some new hardware, including the Mac Pro with a new Apple silicon processor.

According to several reports, iOS 16 is expected to come with features like better notification updates, car crash detection and emergency satellite connectivity. Additionally, since Apple is reportedly working on an AR/VR headset and hence, it should add its compatibility in iOS 16. As far as iOS 16's compatibility is concerned, the new operating system might not be compatible with first generation of iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone 7.

Apple WWDC 2022 schedule

Apple WWDC 2022 is scheduled to commence on June 6, 2022, and will be held through June 10, 2022. Along with the event, Apple also conducts a Swift Student Challenge wherein the participants have to create a Swift Playground project on a topic of preference. Students who get selected will receive WWDC themed goodies, including outerwear, a pin set and Apple Developers Program membership.

Apple WWDC 2022: How to watch?

Those who are interested in attending Apple's WWDC 2022 event will be able to do so on Apple's website, through the Apple Developer app/website, through the official YouTube channel of the company and via Apple TV. An in-person session will also be hosted at Apple Park on June 6, 2022, where students and developers will be able to watch the keynote of the event. Details about the application processor for the same will be released soon.