Asus Helps Customers With Windows 11 Support, Rolls Out Update To Enable TPM 2.0

While a lot of users were excited about trying out the new Windows experience with Windows 11, many of them were left disappointed when Microsoft rolled out the official basic requirements for running Windows 11. Since Windows 11 has a demanding set of requirements, it would not run on every PC or laptop running Windows 10. At the time when companies and manufacturers are focussing on making Windows 11 compatible devices, Asus has taken a step to help its customers get the latest Windows 11 experience. Keep reading to know more.

Asus rolls out BIOS updates enabling TPM 2.0

TPM stands for Trusted Platform Module and is a security chip that is attached to motherboards in a computer. While it was not mandatory to have a TPM 2.0 module to run Windows 10, Microsoft has announced it as a basic system requirement for running Windows 11. Now, since a lot of users are not familiar with the security chip, they do not know how to enable TPM 2.0 within the BIOS settings. With the new update launched by Asus, the user needs to download and install the latest firmware to enable TPM 2.0.

Asus is rolling out firmware updates systems enabling TPM 2.0, which in turn will make the machine compatible with Windows 11. The Trusted Platform Module chip provides better security to the users and ensures a safe computing environment within a system. With the initiative, the Taiwan-based tech giant will help millions of users who are not tech-savvy. The firmware update by Asus flickers the BIOS setting automatically, eliminating the need for a user to manually enable TPM 2.0.

On the microsite build to provide support regarding Windows 11, Asus has given instructions to enable support for the latest version of Windows manually as well. A user needs to press 'Del' while booting up a ROG or ASUS device to enter into BIOS settings. Then the user needs to go to the 'Advanced' menu and look for 'PCH-FW configuration'. Once in the menu, select 'enable' in the drop-down menu available for the PTT setting. Confirm the change and press 'F10' to save the settings.