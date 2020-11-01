Punjab CM launches 'Dr BR Amberdkar Post Matric Scholarship scheme' for SC students

Taking to Twitter, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh announced the official launch of a post-matric scholarship scheme for scheduled caste (SC) students. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki on Saturday, Captain Amarinder Singh formally launched Dr BR Amberdkar Post Matric SC Scholarship scheme during a virtual ceremony. He also gave a not to the establishment of a 'Skill Development Centre' which will help in preparing Dalit students for competitive examinations. The Punjab CM also laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 50 crore at Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal (Ram Tirath) in Amritsar during the event.

According to the official statement issued by the Punjab government in this regard, CM Captain Amarinder Singh 'distributed Post Matric SC Scholarship Certificates to SC students and congratulated the Valmiki Samaj for various schemes launched by the Technical Education and other Departments for the Dalit community in the state'.

Today on #ValmikiJayanti we formally launched Dr BR Ambedkar Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for providing 100% fee waiver for our SC students. This will benefit over 3 lakh poor SC students every year & they will not be required to pay any upfront fees to Govt/Private Institutes. pic.twitter.com/u2VFJ8imz7 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 31, 2020

"Free Higher Education"

Speaking about the Dalit community, the Punjab CM said that his government is 'committed to the welfare of the community'. He further spoke about the scholarship and informed that SC students will receive free education under the scheme. As per the official statement, over 3 lakh poor SC students will benefit from the scheme while adding that a 'monthly stipend' will also be provided to the students to buy education-related essential like books and uniforms.

"This scholarship scheme will ensure that poor SC students get a free higher education, which the Government of India had unfairly deprived them of with its abrupt withdrawal of central aid of Rs. 800 crore to the state. The Dr B.R. Ambedkar Post Matric SC Scholarship, being launched without any financial contribution from the Centre, will provide 100% fee waiver for SC students to give them net savings of about Rs. 550 crore," said Amarinder Singh.

"This scheme, which will benefit more than 3 lakh poor SC students every year, will involve no upfront payment by these students to government/private educational institutions. The institutes will provide free education to SC students under the scheme against direct subsidy from the state government," he added.

