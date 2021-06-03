Automata Coin Price Prediction: Will This Newly Launched Crypto Perform In 2021?

Over the past year, the cryptocurrency market has exploded. Even relatively unknown meme coins like Safemoon, Shiba Inu have seen a massive jump in prices. Dogecoin has had a phenomenal year of growth. Inspired by the success of all the coins in the 2021 bull market, hundreds of new crypto coins have been released recently. However, not all of these coins have a useful function or value, but some unique coins do. One such promising coin called the Automata Coin (ATA Coin) has recently been launched on the Binance Launchpool. Read on to know more about Automata Coin and Automata Coin price prediction.

ATA Coin Price Prediction

Automata is a very new coin, so any price predictions made at this moment will be wildly inaccurate compared to its future active price, as there is are no past data to analyse the price. However, a website called cryptocurrencypricepredictions.com has given predictions for the ATA Coin. As per the website, the price of ATA could reach around $6 by the end of 2021 and up to $60 by the end of 2025. However, price predictions should be taken with a grain of salt, especially for a newly launched coin that has yet to prove its utility.

About Automata Coin

Automata Coin is a newly launched token and not much is known about this count, except for the official Binance blog announcing the launch of the coin as part of the Binance Launchpool. According to Binance, Automata Network is a decentralized service protocol that provides a privacy middleware layer for DApps across multiple blockchains. The Automata Network enables several valuable functions such as Anonymous Voting and Miner Extractable Value, minimisation by leveraging and Trusted Execution Environments. The ATA coin is the native coin of the Automata Network. More importantly, Automata Crypto Coin is a part of the Binance Launchpool, and investors from India, Italy, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom can earn ATA by staking their DOT, BUSD, and BNB. The total supply cap of ATA is 1,000,000,000 and the circulating supply on Binance is 17.2 per cent. Here are the advantages of using ATA, as listed on the official Binance Blog,

Governance: ATA token holders can create and vote on proposals, platform features, and network parameters.

Mining rewards: Compute and storage miners earn ATA tokens by running applications and executing transactions for users on the network.

Protocol fees: Users pay miners for storage and computation work tasks.

Geode allocation: Users can bond ATA tokens to participate in Geode auctions.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this website does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

IMAGE: BINANCE TWITTER