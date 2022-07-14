BGMI 2.1 Update Announced: Blackpink Collaborates With Krafton To Conduct In-game Concert

BGMI will release its new Version 2.1 Update today, bringing K-pop sensation BLACKPINK into the virtual world with “The Virtual”, BGMI’s first-ever in-game concert. Alongside the world-first performances, BLACKPINK will also debut a Special Track and music video in BGMI later this month. Version Update 2.1 will also add a new themed game mode, Ancient Secret: Arise, add new content through Cycle 3 Season 7 and Royale Pass Month 13, and much more!

BGMI 2.1 "The Virtual" concert date

Fans will have two amazing opportunities to see BLACKPINK perform some of their classic chart-topping hits and experience their idols in this ground-breaking in-game event. The event will run two times on July 23 and July 24. Timings are 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 12:00 AM. It will also run-on July 30 at 7:30 AM and July 31 at 5:30 AM.

Fans will live the true BLACKPINK experience, not only by coming to the concert but also by obtaining the custom-made performance suits the group will be wearing during their performance. The outfits will be available for players to obtain beginning July 23 through August 31st, the eye-catching outfits worn by Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are sure to make players sparkle on the battlefield.

How to get tickets for BGMI 2.1 "The Virtual" concert?

Players can secure their free tickets in-game starting July 16, and preload the Concert Resource Pack the very day, which is required to join the concert. From July 19, players can bring the BLACKPINK energy to BMI and download the music the next day. By gifting the artists in-game, promotional material will begin to appear- the more gifts shared, the more promotional material! There are also special rewards to be won every day, from simply logging in to completing themed challenges.

But it won't just be black pink's current music on the show. A Special Track and new music video, designed and created specifically for this collaboration with BMI, will be released very soon in the game and on BGMI's social media channels!A true audio and visual extravaganza, make sure to stay tuned for more information!

Minu Lee, Head of India Publishing, KRAFTON, Inc. said “We’re thrilled to be partnering with BLACKPINK as we continue to deepen the connection between their amazing music and BGMI. The first ever in-game concert is set to be a ground-breaking event, expanding the ever-evolving world of BGMI and setting the stage for a BLACKPINK comeback that will be remembered for years to come.

BGMI 2.1 update will feature a new themed game mode

Bright lights are soon replaced with dusty sandstorms, as the new Themed Game Mode, Ancient Secret: Arise is now available to play. Enter through Themed Maps on Ranked mode, in either Erangel, Miramar, or Livik, and experience the furious Sandstorm Zone that randomly blows at the start of every match. However, brave players who venture in will be rewarded with Scarab Charms, which can be used to return to the battlefield after being defeated, only once per match.

Players can also pass through the Quicksand Path to enter the Emperor’s Temple, move the Sand Giant and hop on the Ancient Secret to reveal the Pharaoh’s spoils. Loot the area or battle an ancient enemy to earn Primordial Water, allowing players to recover all health and energy

Several Scarab Ruins and Jackal Ruins can also be found throughout the battlefield. Solving their puzzles or defeating the mummified guardian will earn players valuable crates. Desert Merchants can also be found, whose supplies with unbelievable discounts can be bought from random locations on the map. Finally, look out for scorpion Crates across the map that are filled with supplies.

New content in the BGMI 2.1 update

BGMI’s Version 2.1 update also brings Cycle 3 Season 7, with a new set of Legendary items, a new Season Bonus Points Card and a Rating Protection Card, allowing players to earn extra points from matches and protect their current season rating. Players enjoying Ancient Secret: Arise can also complete themed story missions to unlock special titles.

New content has dropped for players as part of royal Pass Month 13: Exo-Genesis, kicking off on July 19th, with rewards including new finishes for the Mini14 and M762. This Royale Pass Month players can also exchange a Wingman finish at a 90% discount and get Moments cards, complete missions to buy RP points at a reduced price if they have reached RP Rank 50, and earn a free 60 UC Voucher.