Bitmart New Listings June 2021: List Of All Upcoming Bitmart Listings

With over 2 million users, Bitmart is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges. The exchange allows real-time trading, 24x7 support, hybrid hot and cold wallet systems and credit/debit card support. It was launched in March 2018, and an individual can trade in all the famous cryptos such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin, Binance Coin and more. Just like other exchanges, Bitmart also keeps adding new cryptocurrencies for individuals to buy. Keep reading this article for Bitmart new listings and upcoming Bitmart listings.

Upcoming Bitmart Listings

WPP Energy (WPP) will be listed on June 16

HappyCoin (HAPPY) will be listed on June 15

Moonstar (MOONSTAR) will be listed on June 15

Secret (SCRT) will be listed on June 14

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) will be listed on June 11

SafeEarth (SAFEEARTH) will be listed on June 11

BitBook (BBT) will be listed on June 11

New Crypto on Bitmart

NFTA.Finance (NFTA) has been listed on June 9

KoHo Chain (KHC) has been listed on June 9

Manaio (MNI) has been listed on June 8

Phoenix Defi Swap (PNIXS) has been listed on June 8

Harmony (ONE) has been listed on June 7

Polkamarkets (POLK) has been listed on June 4

CBerry (CBY) has been listed on June 3

Egoras Rights (EGR) has been listed on June 3

Footballstars ($FTS) has been listed on June 3

AquaGoat (AQUAGOAT) has been listed on June 2

MrWeb Finance (AMA) has been listed on June 1

Mina Protocol (MINA) has been listed on May 31

Refinable (FINE) has been listed on May 31

Rocki (ROCKS) has been listed on May 28

The Bitmart new listings keep updating frequently, as the exchange keeps adding new assets. Cryptocurrency has become more popular than ever. Investors all over the world are placing their eggs in the crypto basket, and the market cap is shooting for the sky. With more and more crypto exchanges coming out, it is easier than ever to invest in a digital asset. These exchanges provide easy information on a digital currency, constantly update their database and some even let individual buy fractional currencies. Other than that, a user can buy and sell crypto instantly, and trade 24x7.

