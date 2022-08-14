Last Updated:

BSNL Independence Day Offer: Discounts On Popular Recharge Plans For Users; Check Details

Bharti Sanchar Nigam Limited is offering discounts on the recharge plans that retail for Rs. 449, Rs. 599 and Rs. 999. Read more details about discounts here.

Shikhar Mehrotra
BSNL Independence Day offer: Discounts on popular recharge plans for new users

After Jio, BSNL has launched an Independence Day offer. Instead of launching a new prepaid recharge plan, BSNL has decreased the price of its popular packs. Without the discount, these packs retail for around Rs. 449 and Rs. 599. However, both the plans are available for the same discounted price as a part of the Independence Day offer. Keep reading to know more details about the BSNL Independence Day plans. 

Bharti Sanchar Nigam Limited is offering discounts on the recharge plans that retail for Rs. 449, Rs. 599 and Rs. 999. These three plans will be available at a discounted price as a part of the offer; however, their benefits remain the same. As far as the offer price is concerned, the three recharge plans are now available at Rs. 275, Rs. 275 and Rs. 775 respectively.

While the discounts are not proportionate on all the plans, all are available at a decent price. It is important to mention that the offers are applicable to new subscribers only; they can opt for the offer price once their KYC is done. 

BSNL discounts recharge plans for new users

  • Rs. 449 plan: Down from the original price, the plan is now available for Rs. 275. The benefits of the plan include 30Mbps high-speed data up to 3.3TB per month. Additionally, the validity of the plan is for 75 days, after which, users will have to recharge at the original price of Rs. 449. 
  • Rs. 599 plan: This plan is also available for Rs. 275. At the price, users get 60Mbps high-speed data up to 3.3TB per month. Once recharged, the plan would last for 75 days, which means two and a half months. However, when the plan expires, users will have to recharge it at the original price of Rs. 499. 
  • Last but not least, the Rs. 999 plan is available for a discounted price of Rs. 775. While the validity of this plan remains the same, users get a total of 2TB data at 150mbps along with subscriptions to OTT platforms such as Disney+, Hotstar, Hungama, Sony LIV, ZEE5, Voot, and others.  
