BSNL Independence Day Offer: Discounts On Popular Recharge Plans For Users; Check Details

After Jio, BSNL has launched an Independence Day offer. Instead of launching a new prepaid recharge plan, BSNL has decreased the price of its popular packs. Without the discount, these packs retail for around Rs. 449 and Rs. 599. However, both the plans are available for the same discounted price as a part of the Independence Day offer. Keep reading to know more details about the BSNL Independence Day plans.

Bharti Sanchar Nigam Limited is offering discounts on the recharge plans that retail for Rs. 449, Rs. 599 and Rs. 999. These three plans will be available at a discounted price as a part of the offer; however, their benefits remain the same. As far as the offer price is concerned, the three recharge plans are now available at Rs. 275, Rs. 275 and Rs. 775 respectively.

While the discounts are not proportionate on all the plans, all are available at a decent price. It is important to mention that the offers are applicable to new subscribers only; they can opt for the offer price once their KYC is done.

BSNL discounts recharge plans for new users