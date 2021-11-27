Centre Asks Elon Musk's Starlink To Halt Bookings Of Satellite Internet Service

In a significant development, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) of the Government of India advised the general public to refrain from subscribing to Starlink's satellite-based internet services which are not authorised in the country. Citing that the bookings for the same are open for users in Indian territory, the DoT stated that the Elon Musk-led satellite internet constellation requires a license to render services.

Taking to Twitter, DoT shared, "It is noticed that Starlink has started pre-selling/booking satellite-based internet services in India without any license or authorization. The public is advised not to subscribe to Starlink services being advertised."

Government of India directs Elon Musk's Starlink to comply with Indian laws

"Accordingly, the Government of India has asked the company to comply with Indian regulatory framework for rendering the satellite-based communication services and refrain from booking/rendering the satellite internet services in India with immediate effect," it added.

Accordingly, the Government of India has asked the company to comply with Indian regulatory framework for rendering the satellite based communication services and refrain from booking/rendering the satellite internet services in India with immediate effect. — DoT India (@DoT_India) November 26, 2021

Further, the Department shared, "The same is also evident from the website of Starlink (http://starlink.com) wherein satellite-based internet services can be booked by users in Indian territory. For rendering satellite-based services in India, requisite license(s) from DOT are required."

The same is also evident from the website of Starlink (https://t.co/xscnDS4Cnn) wherein satellite based internet services can be booked by users in Indian territory.

For rendering satellite based services in India, requisite license(s) from #DOT are required. — DoT India (@DoT_India) November 26, 2021

What is Starlink, the satellite internet service?

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX and confers fast-paced internet access sourced from the constellation of over 1600 satellites. It is pertinent to note that the technical scope of the Starlink covers the majority of the global population but the actual service can be delivered to countries that authorise SpaceX to provide internet access within their jurisdiction.

While astronomers have raised concerns over the constellations' effect on ground-based astronomy and its adverse effects on an already jammed orbital environment, the GoI has tabled the concerns over national security.

According to SpaceX's Starlink, the latest generation of satellites are equipped with inter-satellite laser links which enable the satellites to transfer data between each other at unprecedented speed, making it one of the fastest options available to transfer/exchange data around the world, thus paving the way to a plethora of potential breaches to national security and unlawful activities.