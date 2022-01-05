CES 2022: AMD launches Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor, said to beat Intel Core i9-12900K

AMD has launched a bunch of next-generation processors and graphics cards at CES 2022. The CES event is being held in Las Vegas from January 5 to January 7. While several companies pulled back before the event due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the western countries. AMD stuck to its exhibition at the CES 2022. Read more details about the chipsets launched by AMD below.

AMD Ryzen 7000 series desktop processor

While AMD did not reveal the Ryzen 7000 series of processors during the CES 2022, it will be released later this year. However, the company did reveal that the upcoming processor series will be based on the new AM5 platform and support DDR5 RAM, along with the latest PCIe 5.0 SSD slots. Additionally, the Ryzen 7000 series will be based on AMD's Zen4 architecture.

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT

AMD announced the Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics processor which will come as the new entry-level GPU from AMD. The specifications of the graphics processor include 4GB of VRAM, a total of 16 compute cores and 32 ROPs. It also has a 16MB infinity cache. The new GPU is clocked at 2,610 MHz and is priced at $199, which roughly translates to Rs. 15,000.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor unit is a refreshed AMD 5800X. The company has added a 3D V-Cache technology to the old CPU. While the number of cores and threads on the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the same as the older processor, it features a 100MB cache. However, the clock speed of the new processor is slightly lower than the older one. Nevertheless, AMD claims that the new AMD Ryxen 7 5800X3D is faster than Intel Core i9-12900K and will launch later in 2022.

AMD Radeon 6000

AMD Radeon 6000 has been introduced for laptops. The processor is developed using Zen3+ technology, which comes as a successor to Zen3 found on the previous AMD Radeon 5000 series. The new AMD Radeon 6000 series is built on 6nm technology, making it more power-efficient. Apparently, the new processor is capable of binging on Netflix with 40% more efficiency. Overall, the new processors are up to 28% faster than the predecessor and offer a decent graphics performance as AMD has integrated the RDNA 2 graphics on the processor.