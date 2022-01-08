CES 2022: Google reveals its plan to introduce cross-platform connectivity features

At the CES 2022, Google announced a bunch of features that will enable better connectivity among Android devices and Windows computers. Google has been working to introduce easy data transfer applications that can help a user while working with multiple devices such as a tablet, a smartphone, and a Chromebook. The new features are a step towards creating a comprehensive ecosystem of devices and enhancing the user experience.

Google is currently working with laptop manufacturers like Acer and HP to introduce its Fast Pair technology to Windows computers. As and when Fast Pair arrives on Windows devices, it will allow a user to synchronise text messages, phone calls and share files with Google's Nearby Share. Additionally, supported devices will also be able to access users' chat messages on the smartphone. Such functionality is already available on the Apple Ecosystem of devices that transfers files using an Apple Airdrop between a MacBook and an iPhone.

Google Fast Pair is coming to laptops and more devices

Google is also extending its Fast Pair functionality to devices beyond wearables, headphones, speakers, and cars. In the future, when users will get a new Chromebook, they will be able to set it up with their Android smartphone and immediately gain access to all the information that is saved to their Google account, including login IDs and passwords. Additionally, Google has also mentioned in a statement that users will be able to set up their headphones for watching content quietly with their Google TV or Android TV OS, which hints at a cross-platform connectivity feature.

Users will be able to unlock their devices with Wear OS smartwatches

While users can already unlock their Chromebooks with their Android smartphones, the company will extend the feature to smartwatches with Google Wear OS. Additionally, Android users can use their Pixel or Samsung smartphone to unlock their vehicles, such as the supported BMW vehicles. Google is also planning to improve the audio and visual experience of users, with instinctive technology. Google says that if a user is wearing headphones and watching a movie on an Android tablet and receives a phone call on their smartphone, the headphones will switch over to audio from the smartphone while pausing the movie. These features will be revealed during this year.