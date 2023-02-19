Artificial Intelligence-based ChatGPT recently interviewed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and posed a series of questions to them.

The first question that the AI chatbot asked Rishi Sunak and Gates was about the impact of technology on the global economy and job market in the next ten years.

"Well we clearly need to be more efficient there is a labour shortage in our healthcare and education. If we go to low-income countries they never have enough doctors and enough teachers. Hopefully, technology like the one that generated this question can help us be more efficient," Gates said.

The second question, ChatGPT asked was, "What's the most important piece of advice you've ever received and how has it influenced your career and approach to life?"

To this, Sunak replied, "Probably one of the best quotes someone gave me when I started out was 'It's nice to be important but it's more important to be nice.'...It means treating people with decency."

For Bill Gates, the best advice he got was from billionaire Warren Buffett. "(Buffett said) In the end, it's how friends really think of you and how strong those friendships are. That was great advice," he said.

What's the one job you wish AI could do for you?: ChatGPT asks Sunak and Gates

ChatGPT also asked them about one job they wish AI could do for them. UK PM sarcastically said that it would be great if Artificial intelligence could take care of PM's Question Time. Gates said that he would use this technology to make his notes more "clever".

"If you could go back in time and speak with your younger self at the beginning of your career, what advice would you give to yourself and how would you approach your work differently," the bot asked two.

Gates replied, "I was kind of overly intense and didn't believe in weekends, I didn't believe in vacations...I had a very 'narrow view' of the working style, and the talking style. For the small early Microsoft Group, that was OK, but then as we got bigger, I had to realise, as you get sales them, people with families in, you have got to think about this, it is a very long-term thing."

"I was very intense on myself and I tried to apply that on other people. I'd help myself to realise that sooner than I did," Microsoft co-founder added.

In a similar response, Rishi Sunak said that over time he has come to realise that one got to live in the moment