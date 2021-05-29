Computex 2021 Schedule, Nvidia, ARM, AMD And Intel Keynote Details

Computex is one of the biggest trade shows that occurs in Taipei. This trade show suffered a big blow from the pandemic last year and was postponed and later cancelled. This time around Computex was hoping to have an in-person show, but those plans were also thrown out of the window due to COVID-19. The latest iteration of the trade show will be held virtually and the event will last for a month. Many people want to learn more about Computex 2021.

Computex 2021 Schedule

The Computex 2021 Schedule is a long one and will keep the people intertwined for a whole month. The Computex 2021 dates have been set for May 31 to June 30. The first keynote will be held b Nvidia and the fans can view this through Nvidia’s official YouTube channel. There has been no news of a direct stream link with Computex, so people are still wondering how would they get their hands on Computex 2021 tickets. People will have to just wait patiently for Computex to shed more light on this subject.

Computex 2021 Keynote

Computex is one of the biggest tech shows out there. The products that are revealed during this trade show become the industry standard in the coming years. This time around many big names will be taking the stage and showcasing their products. These big names include; AMD, NVIDIA, ARM, Intel, and more. Check out what these big names have got planned for the Computex 2021 keynote below:

AMD

Dr. Lisa Su will be taking the stage for AMD, there is still no confirmed news about what this company might talk about, but many believe that there might be more news about Zen 4 and Radeon. Dr. Su will be providing the users with a roadmap during this event.

NVIDIA

There is no official news about what NVIDIA plans to showcase during this event, but many believe that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti chips will be introduced during the event. Also, a GeForce Founders Edition Card Box is supposed to be in the mix too.

Intel

Many believe that Intel would be showcasing its very own graphics card during this event. Intel has managed to have an eventful year already, with a range of products that have already released. It is hard to point a finger at what Intel has got planned, so the fans will just have to wait and see.

ARM

ARM CEO Simon Segars and Rene Haas will be taking the stage for ARM on the first day and are going to talk about “Accelerating Ubiquitous Intelligence”. They will also be addressing ARM’s vision for the future.

IMAGE: COMPUTEX_TAIPEI TWITTER