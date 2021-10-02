Cryptocurrency Prices: Bitcoin Surges By 9.09%; Ethereum, Cardano, Solana & Others Follow

Over the past year, the cryptocurrency market has grown in popularity; however, the market has remained volatile. On Saturday, Bitcoin, one of the most-known cryptocurrencies available because it is the largest market capitalization, saw a significant hike in valuation. Recent reports about the Bitcoin price confirm that this coin's price has now surged by 9.09 per cent in the last 24 hours. The information was taken from data displayed on coinmarketcap’s website.

The surge in Bitcoin prices has also helped the market surge. The second biggest coin, Ethereum, which was trading at around $3,100.13, surged by eight per cent and is now trading at $3,282.93. The very unpredictable market again proved its volatility as most coins rose from having dropped by a significant margin in the past week. Termed as ‘Ethereum killers’, coins like Cardano (ADA) and Solana have been on the rise this year. However, the two coins fell by a large margin in the past week.

The coins have once again picked up the pace and surged in the past 24 hours. While Cardano surged around five per cent to trade at $2.22, Solana rose by 12 per cent and is nearing the $160 mark again. Altcoins and other marginal tokens have also been on the surge in the past 24 hours.

Prices of cryptocurrency on October 2

Bitcoin: $47,767.53

Ethereum: $3,282.18

Tether: $1

Cardano: $2.22

Binance Coin: $415.88

XRP: $1.02

Solana: $158.65

USD Coin: $1

Polkadot: $32.13

Dogecoin: $0.2184

TRX: $0.09347

How to buy cryptocurrencies?

Currently, users have several options to buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies from a known crypto exchange like CoinBase, WazirX and BNS. If you wish to buy this cryptocurrency, you will need to have or create an account on these exchange platforms selling this cryptocurrency. To start the account creation process, users will be required to submit basic details of the investor, such as their name and their bank account details. Platforms like CoinDesk, WazirX and Binance also need Pan Card verification processes to be completed before starting the trading online. Keep in mind that investing in cryptocurrency is risky because the prices fluctuate continuously, so invest after proper research.

Image: Unsplash