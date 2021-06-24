Daymak Spiritus To Become World’s First Electric Car Mining Cryptocurrency

The electric vehicle company Daymak has announced its decision of building the world’s first automobile that can mine cryptocurrency. Their upcoming car Spiritus will be equipped with high-tech mining hardware and blockchain technology that will allow it to mine all kinds of cryptocurrencies, while it’s charging, the company said in a statement. The Daymak Spiritus car will be the first car in history with mining hardware and cryptocurrency technology programmed into the user interface.

Daymak Spiritus to mine cryptocurrency

The company plans to launch Spiritus car in 2023, and Daymak is accepting pre-order payments in cryptocurrencies including Dogecoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and Bitcoin, the company said in the statement. Spiritus cars will be equipped with an industry-leading GPU in mining price-to-profit. The company claims that the car owner will make money while the car is parked on top of the Daymak Ondata wireless charging pad, or parked and trickle-solar charging, or plugged-in. Aldo Baiocchi, President of Daymak stated that the Spiritus car "is for those who want more in life".

"The Spiritus car is for those who want more in life, and we are committed to putting our customers ahead of the curve. We envision a future where your highway tolls, your parking, and your drive-thru order will be paid directly on the fly with crypto. Your online bills and your banking can be handled through the same software platform paid in crypto. And whereas most vehicles are depreciating while they sit in your garage, the Nebula Miner will make you money while your Spiritus is parked. The potential applications are limitless," stated Aldo Baiocchi, President of Daymak in the statement.

The Nebula has a miner profit that collects, stores and transacts coins through the Nebula Wallet, which is securely integrated into the Spiritus interface, according to the company statement. According to the automaker, the emissions-free daily driver is also fitted with solar panels which means that the mining in the vehicles will be environment-friendly, as per the statement. Spiritus vehicle will comprise of Daymak Nebula Miner and Nebula Wallet.

"Daymak has been a champion for disruptive technologies since its inception, and the current crypto movement is a clear indication that by the 2023 Spiritus release date, we will be in the midst of the blockchain revolution. Everyone will be paying with crypto by then, and we are building these cars with that in mind," said Baiocchi in the statement.

IMAGE: Daymak/Twitter/Unsplash