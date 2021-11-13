Decentraland Price Prediction: Why is Decentraland MANA price going up?

In the last 24 hours, Decentraland (MANA) has surged by over 25% to $3.69. The current market cap of the cryptocurrency is $6.6 billion, which has increased by over 25% in one day. Along with a fully diluted market cap of $8.1 billion, the 24-hour trading volume of Decentraland (MANA) is $7.9 billion. Currently, there are more than 1.8 billion MANA coins in circulation and the total supply is about 2.1 billion coins.

In the last 24 hours, MANA has been rallying at a great pace. But why is the price going up? Decentraland, as the name suggests, is a decentralised digital world that is built on the popular Ethereum blockchain. It aims to facilitate metaverse projects in the realm of cryptocurrency. Decentraland allows users to trade in digital land, purchase it, build it with the help of digital assets and then monetize it. The decentralized nature of the platform provides users with complete ownership and lets them carry other activities on the platform.

Decentraland price prediction

It is important to keep in mind that the cryptocurrency market is highly volatile. Hence, the predictions might not be completely accurate. An investor shall keep in mind that the cryptocurrency predictions and representative figures and are subject to change with time. The ultimate decision to put their money into cryptocurrency will be of the investors. That being said, given below are the Decentraland price predictions given by multiple platforms.

According to wallterinvestor.com, the price of Decentraland (MANA) is supposed to rise up to $7.861 in five years.

According to digitalcoinprice.com, the price of Decentraland (MANA) will rise up to $4.63 by the end of this year, and up to $8.95 by 2025.

According to priceprediction.net, the price of MANA will rise up to $83 in ten years.

According to coinforecast.com, the price will rise up to $14.26 by the end of this year

Is Decentraland (MANA) a good investment?

As the technology and its native cryptocurrency are designed to help users enter into the digital world, Decentraland is gaining attention among metaverse-friendly digitally aware users. In addition, several platforms listed above has predicted the price of MANA cryptocurrency to rise in the coming time. Hence, crypto might be a good investment for those who wish to invest their money for a longer period of time.

Image: SHUTTERSTOCK