'Doge' Becomes The Most Expensive Meme NFT As It Sells For A Whopping $4 Million

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the people on the internet have made memes on almost everything and even though there is a new meme trend almost every day, there are some that have been consistently there for a long time. One such meme is the Doge meme, which is the picture of a Shiba Inu looking at the camera awkwardly. Recently, the Doge meme has sold as a nonfungible token, or NFT, for a whopping $4 million, making it the most expensive meme NFT of all time.

According to a report by NBC News, the Doge meme NFT, or nonfungible token, has sold for a massive price of $4 million. It was auctioned on Friday, on the site Zora, wherein a bidder with the handle @pleasrdao placed a winning bid of 1,696.9 of the cryptocurrency Ethereum, worth approximately $4 million. Don Caldwell, editor-in-chief of the internet meme database Know Your Meme, stated that they were really happy to be a part of this milestone in internet history, and if any meme deserved to be the new meme NFT record holder, it's Doge.

MUCH WOW — the original #Doge meme just sold as an NFT for 1696.9 ETH ($4M USD)



This is a record for the most expensive meme NFT EVER!



Congrats to the bidder & seller! (Proceeds of the sale go to charity — such philanthropy!)



The Meme Economy is here to stay! $DOGE #Dogecoin pic.twitter.com/MZ70GFSFL5 — 💸💸💸 (@itsALLrisky) June 11, 2021

Caldwell added that Doge, which he referred to as one of the most iconic memes in internet history, had previously won Know Your Meme's 'Meme of the Decade' award in December 2019. The meme was first put up for auction on Tuesday by Atsuko Sato, the owner of Kabosu, the dog from the image. The NFT was up for sale for up to 3 days before being sold to the bidder. The meme Doge's popularity had touched new heights because of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Even though Dogecoin had been in existence for quite some time, it spiked in popularity after Tesla CEO Elon Musk endorsed it on social media earlier this year. This piece of viral news has the internet talking about it, calling it an iconic moment in internet history.

While some netizens were pretty excited about the news, others called it full-scale insanity. It was also revealed that all the proceeds from the sale would be donated to charity. A lot of Twitter users also replied to the announcement tweet with more Doge memes and stated that it brought them back in time when Doge memes were all over the internet.

Regular folks who know nothing of memes and crypto, wondering why a picture of a dog sold for 4 Mill USD. pic.twitter.com/2jFX5wf5sq — DR-DOGE (@squarebush91) June 11, 2021

I can’t wait to be able to buy nft’s with DOGE! — Real broccoli (@broccoli_real) June 11, 2021

Excellent in so many ways! I love everything about this! 🎉 — LiquidSeahorse (@liquidseahorse) June 11, 2021

Philanthropy comes in all shapes and sizes. We all can contribute at different times and different ways. Never think you are not as important as the next. It’s not us against the world, we are the world!! — Kryptodamus (@KryptoMeme) June 11, 2021

I actually though that I had a chance to win this NFT. 😱. It definitely deserve all this money and more. This picture is history and beautiful. — Frago (@frago11) June 11, 2021

