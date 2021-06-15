Last Updated:

'Doge' Becomes The Most Expensive Meme NFT As It Sells For A Whopping $4 Million

Doge meme NFT recently sold for a massive amount of $4 million. It has now become the most expensive meme NFT ever. Read on to know more about it here.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the people on the internet have made memes on almost everything and even though there is a new meme trend almost every day, there are some that have been consistently there for a long time. One such meme is the Doge meme, which is the picture of a Shiba Inu looking at the camera awkwardly. Recently, the Doge meme has sold as a nonfungible token, or NFT, for a whopping $4 million, making it the most expensive meme NFT of all time. 

Doge meme NFT sold for $4 million 

According to a report by NBC News, the Doge meme NFT, or nonfungible token, has sold for a massive price of $4 million. It was auctioned on Friday, on the site Zora, wherein a bidder with the handle @pleasrdao placed a winning bid of 1,696.9 of the cryptocurrency Ethereum, worth approximately $4 million. Don Caldwell, editor-in-chief of the internet meme database Know Your Meme, stated that they were really happy to be a part of this milestone in internet history, and if any meme deserved to be the new meme NFT record holder, it's Doge.

Caldwell added that Doge, which he referred to as one of the most iconic memes in internet history, had previously won Know Your Meme's 'Meme of the Decade' award in December 2019. The meme was first put up for auction on Tuesday by Atsuko Sato, the owner of Kabosu, the dog from the image. The NFT was up for sale for up to 3 days before being sold to the bidder. The meme Doge's popularity had touched new heights because of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Even though Dogecoin had been in existence for quite some time,  it spiked in popularity after Tesla CEO Elon Musk endorsed it on social media earlier this year. This piece of viral news has the internet talking about it, calling it an iconic moment in internet history.

While some netizens were pretty excited about the news, others called it full-scale insanity. It was also revealed that all the proceeds from the sale would be donated to charity. A lot of Twitter users also replied to the announcement tweet with more Doge memes and stated that it brought them back in time when Doge memes were all over the internet. 

