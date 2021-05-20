Dogecoin Founder Reacts To YouTuber Asking For 'Money Back' On Musk's Tweet As Market Dips

The prices of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Etherium and DogeCoin suffered a major crash on May 19 after China announced ban on crypto exchanges and initial Coin offerings. People on Twitter pleaded for help to Tesla CEO Elon Musk as they blamed him for their loss. Dolan Dark, a New Zealand based Youtuber on Twitter wrote to Musk that he has invested his life long savings into imaginary coins and has now lost everything. Musk did not respond to his tweet, but he got response from Dogecoin founder Billy Markus.

Dogecoin founder responds to Dolan Dark

Amidst the market crash on May 19, Elon Musk showed his support for Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market with a tweet that said 'Tesla has Diamond Hands'. Dolan Dark in his response to Elon Musk said that he had invested his life savings into the cryptocurrency. He further mentioned that he has lost everything and has been living on the street for three days. He has blamed Tesla founder Elon Musk for his condition. To his tweet, Billy Markus responded, "No money back, but I can give you a like." Read the conversation here:

no money back but I will give you a like — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 19, 2021

Tesla founder Elon Musk has been one of the well-known names to invest in bitcoin and his tweets impact market price of cryptocurrencies. Musk last week on his Twitter handle announced that his electric car company would no longer accept payments in Bitcoin citing excessive use of fossil fuels for its mining. The tweet led to an immediate plunge in the value of the cryptocurrency, which has continued since then. Many crypto investors have been calling Elon Musk a market manipulator, as a large number of people around the world have lost millions of dollars due to his comments. Many in the crypto industry are unhappy with the influence a single person on the market.

IMAGE: AP



