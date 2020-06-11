DoT Submits Details Of Dues On AGR From Telecom Companies Ahead Of SC Hearing

In the latest development in the AGR case, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Thursday submitted the latest details of dues regarding the adjusted gross revenue, paid by the telecommunication companies ahead of the hearing in the apex court today.

As per the details submitted by DoT India, Vodafone Idea has so far made a payment of Rs 6,854 cr with a balance of Rs 55,754 Cr due. The struggling telecom operator had earlier requested 18 years to clear the dues with a moratorium of three years on payment of interest and penalty, as per reports. Bharti Airtel Group is due to pay Rs 25,956 cr as per the DoT report after having made a payment of Rs 18,004 cr till date.

SC gives jail warning to telcos MDs

The Supreme Court back on March 18 had heard the plea by the DoT on the AGR case grilling the telecos companies announcing that "no further objections to its orders would be allowed against payable dues."

"We are of the conclusive opinion that no self-assessment or reassessment shall be done," read the order of the apex court. "Telecom companies think they are very powerful and that is why they are influencing the newspapers to write stories everyday. If we want, we can send the Managing Directors from the companies to jail," said Justice Mishra.

The Supreme Court had earlier rejected the review petition by telecom operators urging the apex court for a new schedule to pay the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues. This comes after the apex court's October judgement where the SC had granted 90 days to telecoms to pay the dues sought from them on AGR account. The period of 90 days lapsed on January 24 and without paying any due, the companies approached the SC seeking a modification of the order.

