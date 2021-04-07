E3 2021 Dates Are Out: Check Out How To Register For E3 2021 Here

E3 Expo for the year 2021 is almost around the corner. This is the platform that most developers use to announce their upcoming games. E3 has been one of the most popular and highly anticipated gaming events for every single year. Fans and players alike will be waiting for the developers to provide more information on the games they have been so excited about. Many people want to learn the E3 2021 dates so that they don’t miss out on anything.

E3 2021 Dates

E3 is one of the premier venues for developers to showcase their work. E3 provides them with a platform where their work can be witnessed globally. Like all other events, E3 has also opted for a virtual event, thanks to the ongoing pandemic. The dates that the organizers have decided for E3 2021 are 12-15th June.

How to register for E3 2021?

Many users have been wondering how to register for E3 2021 and do they have to pay to watch the video game convention. E3 had previously decided to put the event behind a paywall, but this didn’t sit too well amongst the fans, since then they have scrapped the paywall idea and have announced the event to be completely free and accessible by everyone online. People can register for E3 2021 very easily, they just need to go over to the e3expo.com website and fill the form available there to register for the 2021 event.

How to watch E3 2021?

E3 also has a huge roster of events, with some big players participating in them. These events provide a better understanding of the upcoming games and devices. E3 has already received early commitments from Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, Koch Media, and more for the 2021 event. With such huge developers taking part, naturally, all fans would like to see what they got in store for them. Here’s how to watch E3 2021; Although the official information about where the event will be held hasn’t been revealed, but people can rest assured knowing that this event will be held virtually on the E3 official Youtube channel among other platforms.

E3 2022 LA Event

E3 is holding a virtual event for 2021, but they have plans to have a full-fledged, in-person event in LA for E3 2022. E3 is the world’s premier event for computer and video games and related products. The show is owned and operated by the ESA, the US trade association dedicated to serving the business and public affairs needs of the companies developing and publishing interactive games for video game consoles, handheld devices, personal computers, and the internet.

Promo Image Source: Photo by Kamil S on Unsplash