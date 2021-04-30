EasyFi Coin Price Prediction In INR: Is EasyFy Coin Going To Blow Up In 2021?

Cryptocurrencies have become a very popular investment and trading tool, especially among the younger generation. All across the world, people are choosing to invest their money into crypto, as cryptocurrencies have given unimaginably high returns over the past few years. In this article, we'll be taking a look at the EasyFi coin. Read on to know what is EasyFi and EasyFi Coin price prediction.

What is EasyFi Coin (EZ Coin)?

EasyFi is the coin that is used on the EasyFi network. EasyFi network is a DeFi universal Layer 2 lending protocol for digital assets based on the Ethereum codebase. DeFi means Decentralised Finance. A DeFi is a crypto organisation that functions like a digital bank where you can take loans, or invest money for interest without all the hassle of documentation and bank fees. The main attraction of DeFi is the option for people in third world countries to take out small low-interest loans where banks charged exorbitant interest rates. As per the EasyFi blog, EasyFi is built upon the Matic Network as it is compatible with Ethereum. EasyFi coin enables transactions and is used to pay fees on EasyFi DeFi network.

EZ Coin Price Prediction in INR

Over the past couple of days, the crypto market has seen a major boom. While the crypto market had crashed in the past couple of weeks due to a variety of factors, the market is bouncing back again. As per CoinMarketCap, over the past 24 hours, the price of EasyFi Coin has gone up by almost 50 per cent. However, the EasyFi network was hacked a few days as per Coindesk, and over 60 million dollar worth of coins were stolen. The company has been transparent and forthcoming about the incident. The price of the coin dropped almost 35 per cent after the news was in public.

At the time of writing this article, the price of EZ Coin stands at Rs1219. With the bullish state of the market, and the attention EasyFi coin is getting, it can be safe to say the coin can be expected to rise up price anywhere from 10-15 per cent in the coming few days. However, this is not financial advice and people should do their own research before investing in crypto, as the crypto markets can be highly volatile. Stay tuned for more updates on cryptocurrencies.

Image Source: EasyFi Website