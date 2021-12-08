Last Updated:

Elon Musk Appears In 'self-made' Mohawk Hairstyle; Netizens Remember Kim Jong-Un

Elon Musk has taken the internet by storm again, but this time, it is not his wits but his looks as he recently appeared donning a Mohawk hairstyle.

Harsh Vardhan
Elon Musk

Image: Twitter/@teslaownersSV


Elon Musk has taken the internet by storm once again. This time, the Tesla and SpaceX boss was spotted in a mohawk hairstyle which he claims he did himself. Musk’s new hairstyle got public after his interview with the Wall Street Journal an image from which soon got viral after a fan club of the tech mogul tagged him in a picture featuring his new look. 

Musk sparks meme fest yet again

Soon after Musk’s looks caught the eye of Twitteratis, an avalanche of trolling and memes began pouring in on the micro-blogging site. Many users posted amusing memes and some even compared Musk’s new hairstyle to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un. 

The idea of making memes over the hairstyle of the world’s richest man has now become a new game for netizens as they are coming up with their own creativity. One user compared Musk's hairstyle with Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp while another enquired if the Tesla boss is preparing for a cameo in the blockbuster show Peaky Blinders

Moreover, one Twitterati compared the hairstyles of Musk and his youngest son X Æ A-XII and captioned it "The hottest DIY hairstyle of 2021" while another asked him to grow a beard like former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Several other users did not back down from posting a meme of their own and posted pictures of how Musk's twin sister would have looked if he ever had one and even compared him to the villain Emmanuel Zorg. 

With a massive following of 65 million on Twitter, the billionaire is bound to invite trolling. As someone who loves to post memes, Musk also keeps sharing a few laughs and often targets some big names, the latest being Jack Dorsey who stepped down as Twitter CEO.

Musk mock's Jack Dorsey with a soviet-era meme

Soon after Indian-born techie Parag Agarwal replaced Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO, Musk shared a meme featuring Russian dictator Joseph Stalin and his aide Nikolay Yezhov but with photoshopped faces of Agarwal and Dorsey. The image showed Agarwal's face over Stalin's body and Dorsey's face over Yezhov, and needless to say, the meme went viral soon. Nikolay Yezhov, was behind a huge number of political assassinations that he used to carry out on Stalin’s orders. However, Yezhov himself was executed later over suspicions of an alleged plot against Stalin.

Image: Twitter/@teslaownersSV

