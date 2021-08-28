Elon Musk Thinks Jeff Bezos Retired As Amazon CEO To File Lawsuits Against SpaceX

In another fresh dig, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk hit out at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos saying that the latter had retired just to pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against his company. His remark came in response to Amazon's latest outcry over Space X's Starlink network. The company is reportedly filing a complaint with Federal Communications Commission (FCC) claiming that the second-generation Starlink network breaks the regulator’s rules on satellite deployment. The complaint by Amazon comes against the backdrop of the launch of their own satellite internet system-- Project Kuiper.

Turns out Besos retired in order to pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 27, 2021

Elon Musk accuses Jeff Bezos of 'lobbying'

After NASA awarded SpaceX a lunar lander contract over the Amazon-owned space entity, Musk had hit out at Jeff Bezos accusing him of 'lobbying'. Elon Musk had said the former Amazon CEO would be on Pluto by no if lobbying and lawyers could get you to orbit. While replying to a tweet, Elon Musk wrote, "If lobbying & lawyers could get u to orbit, Bezos would be on Pluto right now".

He even responded to a meme that claimed that the former Amazon CEO copied SpaceX with its Project Jarvis vertical landing spacecraft. In another snide dig, Musk stated that Blue Origin 'Can’t get it up (to orbit)' over the firm filing a protest against NASA.

"Hey Elon, Can I Copy Your Homework?" First images of BO's project Jarvis test tanks #SpaceX https://t.co/cMFX5Nx8S9 pic.twitter.com/GPBXOHoca8 — /r/SpaceX Masterrace (@SpaceXMR) August 24, 2021

🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 24, 2021

The two have been at loggerheads owing to the rivalry between their respective space companies- Blue Origin and SpaceX. Elon Musk's SpaceX won a lucrative contract to develop a version of its starship spaceship to take astronauts to the lunar surface in 2024. While Blue Origin hoped NASA would pay both firms to develop alternative landers, funding cuts led the space agency to go with only SpaceX, prompting the firm to file a 50-page protest to the Government Accountability Office.