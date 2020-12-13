Elon Musk Urges Tesla Employees To Boost Year-end Output Due To 'demand Problem'

Elon Musk recently said that the demand for Tesla vehicles is so high that production needs to increase as much as possible for the rest of December. According to Bloomberg, Musk sent an email to workers on December 11, encouraging them to push output to the maximum during the holiday season. This year, Tesla had set a target of delivering 500,000 cars and if the target is completed, it would be a major milestone for the Palo Alto, California-based maker of electric vehicles and clean-energy products.

Musk in the email had written that Tesla is “fortunate to have the high-class problem of demand being quite a bit higher than production this quarter”. He urged his employees to send him a note directly if they see ways to improve output, but feel that their voice is not being heard.

According to reports, Musk’s company earlier had said that it would meet its goal of delivering half a million cars worldwide this year. Now, Tesla needs to deliver more than 181,000 cars in the last three months of the year to hit that mark, which would be a 30 % jump over the previous quarter. The push will depend on increased production at its Shanghai factory and higher output of its Model Y, which is the newest car in its lineup.

READ: Elon Musk Reveals He Has Shifted To Texas, Says California Has Become 'less Accommodating'

READ: SpaceX's 1st Crewed Mars Mission Could Launch As Early As 2024, Says Elon Musk

Tesla’s profit in 2020

Meanwhile, this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Tesla’s stock spiked almost 52.4% contributing to Musk adding over $100 billion to his wealth. Tesla CEO Elon Musk surpassed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates earlier this week and became the world’s second-richest person with net worth soaring from $7.2 billion to $127.9 billion.

Outside of Tesla, Elon Musk also oversees SpaceX, his space exploration firm that recently made historic launches including the missions in collaboration with NASA. He is also the father of six and chairman of Musk Foundation which is an organisation that supporters research into renewable energy along with humans in space. Just last week, Tesla was accepted into the S&P 500 and is set to join the index next month.

READ: Elon Musk Warns Tesla Workers Over Stocks Being 'crushed' In An Internal Memo

READ: Elon Musk Couldn't Name His Tequila Brand Teslaquila As Mexico Didn't Approve; Here's Why