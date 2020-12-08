SpaceX's 1st Crewed Mars Mission Could Launch As Early As 2024, Says Elon Musk

Elon Musk's dream project - SpaceX Mars Mission - will be launched soon, according to a report published on Space.com. The report adds that his company is working in full swing for the Mars mission. Elon Musk also gave an interview on December 1, 2020, to Space.com. He said that he was extremely confident that his company SpaceX will be able to launch people to Mars from 2024. He was planning to complete the manned Mars mission within 2026. Elon Musk was giving an interview to Mathias Döpfner, CEO of the German media company Axel Springer SE.

Also read: 'NASA Was A Disaster Before Us': Trump Takes Credit As SpaceX & Astronauts Liftoff For ISS

Details about the SpaceX mission

According to space.com, SpaceX will have a separate space shuttle to launch humans on Mars. The company has decided to use the 165-foot tall space shuttle called Starship. The shuttle will be launched for the Mars mission from a rocket called Space Heavy. Both the rocket and the shuttle will be reusable. This will allow multiple missions with the same model. According to space.com, the Superheavy rocket responsible for SpaceX launch will return to Earth for a vertical touchdown. From there, the Starship will fly towards Mars, will come back to Earth after the stipulated time. Elon Musk also added that the Starship is powerful enough to launch itself from Mars and Moon.

SpaceX's 1st crewed Mars mission could launch as early as 2024, Elon Musk says https://t.co/7cEwfYNg7f pic.twitter.com/lYidLXpEyc — SPACE.com (@SPACEdotcom) December 2, 2020

Also read: How Elon Musk's Company SpaceX Became NASA's Go-to For Crewed Missions

According to the report, SpaceX is working to finalize the prototypes. They have prepared their latest prototype called SN8 or Serial No. 8. The scientists are going to check how this prototype performs. SpaceX is aiming to launch the SN8 at the speed of 15 km. As per the report, this speed is much higher than the speed used by any rocket till now. The previous three engine prototypes named Star hopper, SN5, SN6 attained a minimum altitude of 500 during the test flight. The test flights were conducted in the past year.

Also read: Big Dust Storms May Have Been Responsible For Making Mars Barren; Reveals A New Study

The final SpaceX mission will involve a total of six raptor engines. Besides that, the super-heavy rocket will have 30 raptors.

According to a report published on space.com, Elon Musk wants to use his SpaceX mission to help humanity. He also plans to create a Colony of Humans on Mars. He offered many details about the SpaceX mission during the aforementioned interview, revealing that his company Tesla was planning to launch a fully automated electric car in the coming year.

Also read: SpaceX To Continue Beta Testing Starlink Satellites, Delays Commercial Services

Also read: Elon Musk Touts Terraforming On Mars; Netizens Say 'This Sounds Epic'