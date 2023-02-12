ESO Trolls Google's Bard With Legendary Meme Over Chatbot's Wrong Answer On Astronomy

Google's newly-introduced AI chatbot Bard was supposed to rival Open AI's ChatGPT, however, it ended up wiping $100 billion of its parent company Alphabet Inc recently. This unexpected tragedy occurred after Bard was asked an astronomy-related during its launch event in Paris last week, but what followed was a wrong answer and endless trolling. The European Southern Observatory (ESO), which has a direct link to the said question, also jumped on the bandwagon and trolled Bard using a legendary meme.

What was Bard asked during the launch event?

To promote Bard and demonstrate its capabilities, the chatbot was asked what should one say about the discoveries of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to a nine-year-old. While two of the pointers were correct, it said in the third, "JWST took the very first pictures of a planet outside of our solar system," which was completely wrong. The first picture of an exoplanet (named 2M1207b) was actually taken by the ESO in 2004 and as the AI bot botched the answer, ESO stepped in to reclaim its achievement.

ESO trolls Bard, Google employees unhappy

Tagging Google in its tweet, the ESO shared the above picture which has managed to stay in the mainstream meme business for years. And ESO did not stop there. When a user asked the observatory to explain the context, it replied, "We'd say google it, but we're not sure anymore."

According to The Verge, Google employees are unhappy about Bard's launch as many believe that it was 'rushed' and thus went sideways. In posts across the company's internal message boards, some even targeted Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai who had expressed his concerns over ChatGPT causing business losses to Google. Many even brought up the layoffs in the company that transpired recently and accredited the elimination of 12,000 workers as a factor.