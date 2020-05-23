Fastest Internet Speed That Can Download 1000HD Movies In A Split-sec Found By Researchers

The world is moving towards a generation of faster internet with 5G smartphones coming in the market. However, recently, Australian researchers from Monash, Swinburne and RMIT universities have declared that they have recorded the fastest internet speed ever from a single chip. This is the record-breaking internet speed ever recorded in human speed.

Researchers unlock super internet speed that can download 1000 HD movies in a split second

The team of Australian researchers logged a data speed of 44.2 terabits per second (Tbps) from a single light source which can download nearly 1000 HD movies in a split second. The research team was led by Dr Bill Corcoran from Monash University, Distinguished Professor Arnan Mitchell from RMIT University and Professor David Moss from Swinburne University who had 76.6km of ‘dark’ optical fibres installed across Melbourne to load-test the current fastest network.

The findings of the team are published in a leading journal which revealed that this new development can bring about a revolutionary change in the field of data optics and telecommunications. This has enabled the Australian territory to fast-track their telecommunications network which will also help the country to bring a great capacity to support the high-speed internet connections across billions of households during peak periods.

The Australian researchers used a micro-comb which is a new device that replaces 80 lasers with one single piece of equipment. This micro-comb is a smaller and lighter device which is considered to be better than existing telecommunications hardware. The device was used outside the laboratory using existing infrastructure which is similar to the process used by Australia's National Broadband Network (NBN).

This event has also marked the first usage of any micro-comb to make a field trial and possesses the highest amount of data produced from a single optical chip. The researchers were able to send maximum data down each channel while testing the speed which was across 4THz of bandwidth. The Australian research team is positively hopeful that their findings offer a glimpse into how internet connections could look 25 years from now. Professor David Moss of Swinburne University calls the Micro-combs test an enormous breakthrough that may fulfil the world's insatiable demand for bandwidth.

