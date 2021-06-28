Floki Coin Price Prediction: Floki Crypto Becomes Popular After Elon Musk's Tweet

Over the past few months, the cryptocurrency market has experienced a major bull run. Major coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum have reached new all-time high records. Even lesser-known cryptocurrencies like Safemoon, Shiba Inu Coin also rocketed in price. While the markets have been down for the past few weeks, many altcoins have seen significant gains in price. One of the coins that has been receiving a lot of attention in the crypto space recently is the FLOKI Coin, a meme coin that has seen its price skyrocketing after an Elon Musk Tweet. Read on to know more about how to buy Floki Coin and Floki Coin price prediction.

Floki Coin Price Prediction

On June 25, Elon Musk put out a Tweet where he said that he is naming his new Shiba Inu Dog, Floki. In a matter of few hours, the price of Shiba Inu Coin jumped up by 25 percent, as per an article by the website Bazinga. However, as a result of the same Tweet, the price of Floki coin, jumped up by 3500 percent. Floki Coin is a relatively unknown meme coin, that became popular due to Elon Musk's Tweet. Floki Inu is a fringe cryptocurrency that is only known to a select few cryptocurrency users. Moreover, lesser-known cryptocurrencies can be highly volatile, due to a small number of majority crypto holders that can dictate the price. At the time of writing the price of Floki stands at $0.00000072. As this is a very small coin, with limited holders and a relatively small market cap, no genuine price predictions for Floki Coin are available.

My Shiba Inu will be named Floki — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2021

$FLOKI just did a 3500% thanks to this tweet lmao pic.twitter.com/Xse3wUv7Fs — $SHIBro (@CryptoCanineNFT) June 25, 2021

How to buy Floki Coin?

Floki is a relatively unknown coin that has jumped up in value due to Musk's tweets. At the time of writing this article, Floki is not available at any major cryptocurrency exchange. However, people who wish to buy Floki Coin can do so on the exchange platform - Uniswap. However, it should be noted that after Musk's Tweet, many duplicate Floki Coins have been created as well. It would be advisable to stay away from this meme coin as the price can be very volatile. Stay tuned for more crypto price predictions.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this website does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

