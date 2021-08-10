FlyTrap Trojan Unleashes Attack On Social Media Accounts; All You Need To Know About It

Recently, many Facebook users have been complaining about being hacked or exposed to new and dangerous Android malware. FlyTrap is an Android Trojan that can be used to hack into a person’s social identity by taking control of their Facebook accounts. A popular cybersecurity firm, Zimperium has acknowledged this issue and posted a blog trying to explain this new Android Trojan FlyTrap and how it is a concern for social media users. The users have also been trying to find some information on the internet about this new malware that is attacking their mobile devices. Here is all you need to know about the FlyTrap malware.

What is Android Trojan FlyTrap malware and how does it work?

The FlyTrap malware can be categorized as a Trojan because it misleads users of its true intent. The FlyTrap malware is hidden in some apps that are offering coupon codes and voting apps for the best football team or player. The reports from Zimperium claim that a group of hackers from Vietnam are behind this malware spread. Apparently, this was used by a lot of people around the globe because they claimed to be Fantasy and gaming notifications for the ongoing European Football Championship. The malware hacks into the mobile phone and takes data from Facebook ID Location, Email address, IP address, Cookie and Tokens associated with the Facebook account. This is mostly done because this malware then gives the app to open a legit URL inside a WebView which can be used to inject JavaScript code and extracts all the necessary information from the device.

More about Android Trojan FlyTrap

Reports about the Android Trojan FlyTrap hacking have been coming in from all corners of the world. The cybersecurity firm confirms that the malware has spread to at least 140 countries and has already attacked thousands of victims since March 2021. Because of the popularity of this malware, tech giants like Zimperium have also started coming up with software to keep their users protected from such malware. Zimperium claims that they keep their zIPS customers protected against FlyTrap Trojan with the help of their z9 Mobile Threat Defense machine learning engine. It is expected that several other cybersecurity companies will start coming up with software against the Android Trojan FlyTrap.