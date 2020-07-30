Google, Apple, Amazon, Facebook CEOs Set To Face US Congress On Competition, Antitrust Law

Four Big Tech CEOs -- Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google's Sundar Pichai, and Apple's Tim Cook -- are facing the US Congress over their organisations' practices as the House caps its yearlong investigation on market dominance in the tech sector.

According to the reports, four CEOs will be facing US lawmakers virtually on Wednesday (local time) in Washington and answer questions involving accusations, data scoop, and unfair market advantage.

Antitrust hearing

As per the reports, critics have accused these companies of becoming powerful by gobbling up scores of rivals, stifling competition and innovation, and raising prices for consumers.

The four CEOs are scheduled to testify for a hearing by the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust. According to reports, Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Apple leaders will be testifying before the US Congress in a four-hour grilling question-answer session.

This will be the first time the big-four tech companies will be testifying together to answer lawmakers on antitrust laws. According to reports, the CEOs will also be questioned on the monopolisation of the digital market by top tech companies such as theirs.

The four tech companies have millions of customers around the globe, and a combined value greater than the economies of many nations. While Jeff Bezos is the world’s richest individual; Mark Zuckerberg is the fourth-ranked billionaire.

(With agency inputs)

