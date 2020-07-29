Facebook, Google, Amazon And Apple CEOs To Testify Before US Congress

In one of the most high-profile Congressional hearings, CEOs of four biggest tech companies in the world are going to testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee. According to reports, chief executives of Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Apple will be testifying before Congress virtually in a four-hour grilling question-answer session. This will be the first time the big-four - Mark Zuckerburg, Sundar Pichai, Jeff Bezos and Tim Cook will be testifying together to answer the House on antitrust laws. According to reports, the CEOs will also be questioned on the monopolization of the digital market by top tech companies such as theirs.

Read: US: 4 Big Tech CEOs Getting Heat From Congress On Competition

If media reports are to be believed, Mark Zuckerburg is going to portray Facebook as a proud American company, who would have not succeeded without the United States' laws that encourage competition and innovation. Jeff Bezos of Amazon, who is the world's richest man is going to tell the House that there is a need to scrutinize his company but is also going to paint it a vibrant American success story, maybe to strike a feeling of nationalism among listeners.

Read: Facebook CEO Zuckerberg To Urge US To Update 'rules For The Internet' At Antitrust Hearing

Internet rules

The four biggest tech companies in the world with a combined wealth of more than the German economy will also answer the House on the rising concern over their dominance in the industry and whether the rules of the internet should be updated. As per reports, the current antitrust laws make it impossible for authorities to target companies for being dominant or for monopolizing the market. Earlier, executives of big tobacco, big pharma, and big automative companies have similarly testified before Congress.

Read: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Hilariously Demonstrates 'Instagram Vs Reality'; Netizens Go ROFL

Read: Zuckerberg, Bezos, Other Tech CEOs Testify On Competition