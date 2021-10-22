Google Calendar Launches Focus Time Feature To Set Individual Work Time, Read Details

Google is launching a new feature for Google Calendar users, called 'Focus Time'. It will now allow users to enter the time during which they are working. During this time, Google Calendar will automatically decline meetings requests, not disturbing the user and breaking their workflow. The new Google Calendar Focus Time feature will appear as a small headphone icon that can be customized to differentiate for types of meetings.

Alphabet-owned Google has started rolling out the Google Calendar Focus Time feature from October 20, 2021. Launching the feature, Google says on its official blog post that "With the changes to our working environments in the past year, having more chats and meetings make it more difficult for people to carve out time for their core individual work. With the new focus time feature, we hope to make it easier to create dedicated time for thinking and core work."

Focus Time on Google Calendar will allow users to set fixed

Using the new Google Calendar feature, Google account holders will be able to set up a Focus Time for their individual work which can be professional or personal in nature. It comes with an option to decline conflicting events for the Focus Time set by a user. This feature is especially for end-users and has no administrator requirements. To track or monitor their Focus Time, users can open the Time Insights.

How to set up Focus Time on Google Calendar?

Open Google Calendar

Create an event

At the top of the dialogue box, select 'Focus Time'

Click on save

Once the Focus Time is set, it appears with headphones symbol on the Google Calendar

According to Google, the feature will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Teaching & Learning Upgrade, Education Standard, Education Plus, and Nonprofits customers. The feature will be rolled out in two phases. The gradual rollout will take up to 15 days for feature visibility and is starting from October 20, 2021. The scheduled rollout will take place from November 3, 2021. Stay tuned for more updates on Google and other tech news.