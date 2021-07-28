Google Chrome Browser To Add New Tool For Taking And Editing Screenshots

Google has been working on making its Chrome browser even more accessible for its users. The makers have now confirmed to bring in a new Google Chrome screenshot tool for its users. This will allow the users to take screenshots and edit them within the browser itself. This has now been picked up by the tech geeks and they are curious to learn more about this Google Chrome new feature. To help them, here is all the information on the internet about new tools for the Google Chrome browser. Read more

Google Chrome browser gets a new tool for taking screenshots

A story from Hichtechglitz has confirmed that Google is going to add a new snapshot feature to its Chrome browser. The tool will allow the users to edit the images within the browser itself. This means that no additional program or application will be used to make changes to your image. It will only be supported on platforms like Windows, macOS, Linux and ChromeOS. They will also integrate their Google Lens function into this tool to help the users identify or just search for images using the browser context menu. This will be very similar to the screenshot feature that is added in Microsoft Edge. The users will be abv to select the entire web page or selected areas of it with this tool.

More about the Google Chrome screenshot tool

Nothing official has been announced about the expandable screenshot option. But it could be easy to assume that this feature might also be included with this tool. The makers will bring in the tool like Google Chrome Extensions. Reports also state that the Google Lens Image Search feature could replace the already existing image window of the search engine. Google Lens service is only available in the latest Chrome Canary trials. The feature is currently not available for the users but they can experience it by going onto the Experimental Features page and enabling the appropriate option. No other information has been released about this new tool for the browser. Apart from this, the makers are currently busy after releasing their Chrome OS version 91.0.4472.165. This update was released mostly to prevent users from logging into their accounts after installation.