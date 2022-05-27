Google Chrome V102 Now Rolling Out For Windows, Mac And Linux Devices; Details Inside

Google Chrome is getting a new update on Windows, Mac and Linux devices. On May 24, 2022, Google announced via a blog post that Chrome 102 has been promoted to the stable channel, meaning that it is available to download as a stable update. The update will roll out to users over the next few days/weeks. Keep reading to know more about what is new in the Chrome 102 update.

Google Chrome 102 update comes with 32 security fixes

It is important to highlight that the Chrome 102 update comes with 32 security fixes. Most of the errors belong to the 'use-after-free' category. Google mentions that it has fixed one error that was highly critical and 31 other errors with low-high severity. Since the update contains soo many bug fixes, users are advised to update immediately. Those who want to update their Chrome can check manually for an update by clicking on the three-dot menu at the top right corner of the display and heading over to 'About Google Chrome.'

Google has also awarded the researchers that highlighted the errors. For instance, Seonghwan Park received $10,000 for reporting the error called CVE-2022-2854. Similarly, Nan Wang and Guang Gong received $3000 for reporting a bug with high severity, CVE-2022-1856. While all the names are not mentioned in the blog post, Google has paid $500 to those who reported a bug with low criticality.

In related news, Google has released a new feature for Google Docs users. The feature will allow users to select multiple text fields at once, increasing their overall efficiency. As mentioned in the official release, users can now make multiple text selections at once and apply actions such as delete, copy, paste, or format to all sections.

This will make formatting and editing documents faster by eliminating the need to make repetitive changes and increase their overall productivity. Users won't have to enable the feature - it will be available by default. Additionally, the feature will be available for all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. Stay tuned for more updates related to Google Chrome web browser and other tech news.