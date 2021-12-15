Google Chrome Vulnerability: Emergency security update released, download immediately

The Alphabet-owned company Google has launched an update for its web browser called Chrome. The update contains fixes for several security-related issues present in the browser. Additionally, users are advised to update their Google Chrome browsers immediately as it contains an emergency patch for a zero-hour vulnerability that might have been exploited by bad actors or attackers. Read more about the Google Chrome vulnerability and the Google Chrome update that fixes it below.

The Google Chrome update v96.0.4664.110 is now available and it fixes a total of five vulnerabilities. Out of these, four are high-rated issues and the fifth is a critical security issue. One of the four high-rated security issues found in Google Chrome allowed attackers to access Google Chrome's JavaScript on a machine and execute code without the knowledge of the owner or computer user.

Google Chrome vulnerability names

The name of the four vulnerabilities fixed by Google in Chrome's latest update is CVE-2021-4099, CVE-2021-4100, CVE-2021-4101 and CVE-2021-4102. Apart from the JavaScript code execution threat, other details about these issues have not been released publically by Google. It might be said that the company will release more details about the issues when a majority of users migrate to the safe version of Google Chrome.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, long for CERT has recently issued a warning regarding the fice critical Google Chrome vulnerabilities. In its warning, CERT asks Chrome users to immediately update to the new version of the browser. A report published on December 14, 2021, by CERT says "multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome which could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the target system."

How to download the latest Google Chrome update?

Open the Google Chrome browser

In a browsing window, head over to the three dots located on the top right corner of the interface

Locate and click on the option that says "Settings"

Therein, click on the 'three-lined' menu situated at the top left corner of the screen

At the bottom of the menu, click on an option that says 'About Chrome'

As a user opens it, Chrome will automatically detect if a stable update is available for the user

