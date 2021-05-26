Google Fuchsia OS: Here's All You Need To Know About Google's New Operating System

Google’s new operating system (OS) Fuchsia has finally arrived on the original Nest Hub. Google's third new major OS has denounced the Linux architecture used by Android and Chrome OS and instead relies on the self-developed micro kernel Zircon. Google Nest Hub became the world's first commercial Fuchsia device as the company officially launched the OS on May 25. Google’s new OS has a demo that can be potentially run on any browser to witness the Google-centric experience with respect to the user interface. Google’s Fuchsia, all in all, is a modular, rights-based, real-time operating system that the tech and software giant has been developing since 2016, mostly away from the public eye.

First minute with #Fuchsia emulator after few hours of building. Nothing fancy so far, but there's multi tasking at least :) Exploring further now.#fuchsiaos #Flutter maybe? pic.twitter.com/Qvv3oejSiZ — Dominik Roszkowski ⚡️ (@OrestesGaolin) May 25, 2021

According to IONOS, the Operating System is written in C, C++, Dart, Go, and Rust, and runs on modern 64-bit Intel ARM processors. Fuchsia OS is suitable for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers. In 2017, there were already reports that Google developing desktop UI for Fuchsia OS under the working title Capybara, which is largely a modular system architecture that breaks free from the concept of the ‘apps.’ The Software units of Google’s OS are called ‘packages’, also referred to as components in Google’s language.

You don't ship a new operating system every day, but today is that day. — Petr Hosek (@petrh) May 25, 2021

To replace Nest Hub's existing OS

The OS finally was introduced on the real-world device across the smart home products as Google rolled out a new update to the first-gen Nest Hub, replacing its existing operating system. The Nest Hub is a smart speaker with a humungous 7-inch display with built-in Google Assistant and Voice Match. Launched in 2018, the Nest Hub operated on Cast OS, which is a Linux-based operating system. But with Fuchsia OS, all user-facing design elements and overall functionality and feature of the Nest Hub will remain the same as before, according to 9to5 Google.

The company will also roll out Fuchsia-based updates for the first-gen Nest Hub devices, flipping all Cast OS to Fuchsia. however, it is highly unlikely that Google’s open-source operating system will replace Android anytime soon. Google’s OS will be introduced to the users in the Preview Program first on the smart home appliances before transitioning into the full-scale modification. On Tuesday, Google technical lead on the Fuchsia OS project, Petr Hosek tweeted, “You don’t ship a new operating system every day, but today is that day.”