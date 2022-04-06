Google Maps releases update, will show toll routes and prices for users in India

Google Maps is adding new features that will show toll prices to users and enable iOS users to access Maps from their home screen with the help of widgets. These developments were announced through an official blog post published on April 5, 2022. Keep reading to know more about the Google Maps toll prices feature and other improvements in the platform.

On the official blog post, Rubén Lozano-Aguilera, the Product Manager at Google Maps says "long-distance drives, poor road conditions, and heavy traffic can dampen the mood of any road trip. In those moments, you might want to take a toll road." Adding to it, the post also mentions that "to help make the choice between toll roads and regular roads easier, we're rolling out toll prices on Google Maps for the first time."

Google Maps will showcase toll prices in select countries

To facilitate this, Google will collaborate with local tolling authorities and show users the estimated toll price to their destination before they start navigating. Google considers factors like the cost of using a particular toll path, what day of the week it is and how much the tool is expected to cost at the specific time users will be crossing it. In addition, Google also mentions that it will notify users of toll-free routes.

The Google Maps toll prices feature will be available to both Android and iOS users starting this month, where the navigation platform will show the prices for nearly 2,000 toll roads in the United States, India, Japan and Indonesia. Google Maps will also show toll prices and paths in other countries soon.

Google Maps launches new features for iOS users

Besides, the Google Maps toll prices, the platform is also adding new details to Maps' navigation experience. Users will be able to see traffic lights and stop signs on their route, along with details like building outlines and possible areas of interest. For select countries, Google Maps will also showcase the shape of a road, including islands and medians. Then there are a couple of improvements for Google Maps on iOS.

Apple iOS users will now be able to access Google Maps from their home screen with new and improved widgets. Users will soon be able to navigate using their Apple Watch without the need for their iPhone. Lastly, Google Maps is also working on a feature that will allow users to search and get directions with Siri and Spotlight on iOS products.