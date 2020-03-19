Google Marks Beginning Of Spring With An Illustrious Doodle

Google doodle on March 19 celebrated the arrival of spring by dedicating an illustration to mark the end of winter and the beginning of the beautiful season. Google's animated doodle showed a rabbit in a hot air balloon on a day when the skies are clear. The illustration by Google is to mark the springtime in the Northern Hemisphere at a time when the Southern Hemisphere will be experiencing autumn or fall.

Google marks beginning of spring

Spring in India is celebrated during the months of March and April. Spring is an action that shows plants coming back to life after baring a long winter. It is also significant with the renewal of life as regrowth of flowers and leaves takes place during the season. Different cultures have different names to mark the beginning of spring. In India, it is celebrated as a time when farmers prepare for their new harvest and cut off their old ones.

Spring is considered the most beautiful season across the globe, spanning through countries and continents. In the United Kingdom and the United States, spring is celebrated in the months of March, April and May. While in Australia and New Zealand, it begins in September and goes until November. Ireland celebrates spring starting from February, March and April.

In some cultures in the Northern Hemisphere like in Germany the astronomical vernal equinox, starting from March 20 or 21, is taken to mark the first day of spring, and the summer solstice (around 21 June) is taken as the first day of summer. In Persian culture, the first day of spring is the first day of the first month called Farvardin, which begins on March 20 or 21. In other traditions, the equinox is taken as mid-spring.

Google also celebrated the beginning of fall in Southern Hemisphere with the same 'rabbit in a hot air balloon' illustration but in a darker shade of brown.

