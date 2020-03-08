The Debate
International Women’s Day 2020: Google Joins Celebration With Animated Doodle

Rest of the World News

Continuing the ritual of posting a doodle on every special occasion, Google on March 8 joined the celebrations of International Women’s day with a unique doodle

International Women’s Day 2020

Continuing the ritual of posting a unique doodle on every special occasion, Google on March 8 joined the celebrations of International Women’s day with a multilayered 3D paper mandala animation doodle which celebrated women coming together throughout world and generations. The one-of-its-kind doodle was made in collaboration of four female artists which included illustrators Julie Wilkinson and Joyanne Horscroft along with animators Marion Willam and Daphne Abderhalden. 

Google, describing the doodle on its official website said, “The mandala’s black-and-white central layer reflects women around the world during the late 1800s to the 1930s amidst labour movements. The second layer depicts women from the 1950s to the 1980s, a landmark era in the wake of pushes for gender equality and rapid changes to the status quo.'' ''Finally, the outer layer symbolizes women from the 1990s to the present day, in the context of progress made from over 100 years of women’s rights movements. It pays tribute to break barriers from former cultural and gender roles, as women continue to question, reclaim, and redefine ideas about the roles women take on in society,” it added.

The animated doodle which represents both the history of the “powerful celebration” and the significance it has for women across generations finally ends when all three layers of the mandala come together forming an ‘O’ in the word Google. The technology company dedicated the doodle to all the present-day women who persist tirelessly to take charge together and pave way for future generations.

International Women's Day 2020

The International Women's Day is observed every year on March 8 in a bid to celebrate the women's movement and struggle for equality. This year the day is celebrated in the wake of the 25th anniversary of Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, which is termed by the UN Women as the 'most visionary agenda for women's right and empowerment everywhere'. According to the UN Women, the theme for this year is 'I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights'. 

 

 

