Google Pays Homage To Father Of Judo, Kano Jigoro, On His 161st Birthday With New Doodle

Google on Thursday marked the 161st birthday of the "Father of Judo," Kano Jigoro from Japan. Paying homage to the Judo master, Google dedicated a series of doodles depicting the life and legacy of the Professor. The doodle has been illustrated by Los Angeles, CA-based artist Cynthia Yuan Cheng to celebrate October 28, 2021, and pay tribute to the man who formalised martial art as a sport that brings together people.

The name Judo means “the gentle way” and the sport is built on principles such as justice, courtesy, safety, and modesty. Kanō saw martial art as a way to bring people together, even while throwing opponents to the mat, Google said in a statement. The doodle is elaborate and in a series of frames depicts the humility and hard work of Jigoro in mastering the art of Judo.

If you guessed Judo correctly, meet its creator, Professor Kanō Jigorō.



More about Professor Kano Jigoro

Professor Jigoro was born in 1860 in Mikage (now part of Kobe), He then moved to Tokyo with his father at age 11. A pioneer in the sport, Jigoro was known as a child prodigy in school, however, he often faced adversity from his peers. To build strength, he became determined to study the martial art of Jujutsu, Google said in a statement noting Jigoro's contributions to the humble sport. During his time as a student at Tokyo University, he finally found someone who would teach him—Jujutsu master and former samurai Fukuda Hachinosuke. Well-known mottoes attributed to Kano include "maximum efficiency with minimum effort." He also served as the director of primary education for the Japan Ministry of Education from 1898 to 1901. He played a key role in making judo a significant part of Japanese school programs.

As per Google, Judo was first born during a Jujutsu sparring match when Kanō incorporated a western wrestling move to bring his much larger opponent to the mat. "By removing the most dangerous techniques used in Jujutsu, he created “Judo,” a safe and cooperative sport based on Kanō’s philosophy of Seiryoku-Zenyo (maximum efficient use of energy) and Jita-Kyoei (mutual prosperity of self and others)," it added. In 1882, Kanō opened his dojo (a martial arts gym), the Kodokan Judo Institute in Tokyo, where he would go on to develop Judo for years. He also welcomed women into the sport in 1893.

Kanō became the first Asian member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 1909, and in 1960, the IOC approved Judo as an official Olympic sport, Google said.

